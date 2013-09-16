Sept 17 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Telegraph
JPMORGAN 'TO PAY $750 MLN TO SETTLE LONDON WHALE PROBES'
JPMorgan Chase has agreed to pay more than $750
million to settle US and UK investigations into the $6 billion
"London Whale" trading loss, according to reports. ()
HARRODS BOSS POISED TO JOIN SAKS FIFTH AVENUE
The woman who runs Harrods, one of Britain's most famous
department stores, is poised to move across the Atlantic to take
control of Saks Fifth Avenue. ()
The Guardian
GOVERNMENT KICKS OFF LLOYDS SALE
The government on Monday began to sell off its stake in
Lloyds Banking Group in a move that marks a significant
step in returning the bailed out bank to the private sector five
years after the financial crisis began. ()
BARCLAYS FINED 50 MLN STG FOR 'RECKLESS' BEHAVIOUR DURING
2008 FUNDRAISINGS
Barclays revealed on Monday that it is contesting a 50
million pound ($79.68 million) fine by a regulator, which claims
the bank behaved "recklessly" in the controversial 2008
fundraisings that allowed it to avoid a taxpayer bailout. ()
CO-OP BANK UNDER PRESSURE OVER PLAN TO PLUG CAPITAL
SHORTFALL
A crucial plan by the Co-operative Group to
inject 1.5 billion pounds of capital into its troubled bank is
under pressure from activist bond holders who are pushing an
alternative way of restructuring which would leave them with
majority ownership. ()
The Times
BAKRIE FAMILY TO SELL OFF BUMI STAKE BY NOVEMBER
The tortuous separation between Bumi and its former
Indonesian partner will be completed by the end of November, the
company said yesterday. ()
FORMER RIO TINTO BOSS TOM ALBANESE TAKES NEW ROLE AT VEDANTA
Tom Albanese has landed his first job since being turfed out
of the chief executive's seat at Rio Tinto
after $14 billion of writedowns. The American will become
chairman of Vedanta Holdings, a subsidiary of Vedanta,
the FTSE-100 Indian mining group. ()
RYANAIR WINS DEAL TO FLY STANSTED INTO THE FUTURE
Under the new management of Manchester Airport Group,
Stansted yesterday unveiled a 10-year deal with Europe's biggest
airline that envisages Ryanair increasing its presence
at the airport by 50 percent by 2024, handling 20 million
passengers a year. ()
FLYBE CHIEF COMPLETES CLEAR-OUT AND QUITS CONTINENT
The new boss of Flybe has cleared out the entire
senior management of the struggling regional airline, which will
now abandon plans to conquer the continent and instead retrench
in the UK.
SIRIUS MINERALS' MOORS POTASH PLAN DELAYED BY
OBJECTIONS AND WILDLIFE
A controversial plan to mine for potash beneath the North
York Moors has been set back by at least a year, sending shares
in the company behind the project plunging. ()
The Independent
WATCHDOG PUTS PWC AUDIT OF BERKELEY UNDER SPOTLIGHT
Britain's Financial Reporting Council flexed its muscles
again today as it launched an investigation into whether
PriceWaterhouseCoopers was independent when auditing
developer Berkeley in the year ended 30 April 2012. ()
FRENCH CONNECTION STRUGGLES TO CLOSE WORST-PERFORMING UK
STORES
The under-pressure fashion retailer French Connection
says it is struggling to close its worst performing UK
stores due to tough negotiations with landlords. ()