Oct 25 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Telegraph
AMAZON: WE ARE REALLY GOOD FOR THE UK
The boss of Amazon in the UK has insisted the rapid
growth of the online retailer is good for Britain despite
criticism about the amount of tax it pays and the turmoil facing
high streets across the country. ()
GOVERNMENT AND NATIONAL GRID PLAN EMERGENCY MEASURES TO
PREVENT BLACKOUTS
Users will be financially incentivised to turn their power
off for short periods at peak times, easing the burden on the
national system, while energy companies that had planned to
decommission power plants will be paid to "bring them back up
and running at times of stress". ()
The Guardian
ROYAL MAIL WAS WORTH 10 BLN STG, SAID JPMORGAN. IT
SOLD FOR 6 BLN POUNDS LESS
One of the world's largest investment banks told ministers
ahead of the Royal Mail flotation that they could sell the
postal business for 10 billion pounds ($16.17 billion), around
two and a half times more than the government finally received
for it. ()
GRANGEMOUTH CRISIS: UNITE UNION NOW ACCEPTS PLANT RESCUE
PLAN
Unite's leader, Len McCluskey, said shop stewards had
decided they had to embrace the survival plan in the wake of
Ineos's decision to close the petrochemicals
complex. ()
PRIMARK OFFERS LONG-TERM COMPENSATION TO RANA PLAZA FACTORY
COLLAPSE VICTIMS
The clothes retailer Primark has offered to
compensate injured workers and relatives of those who died in
the Rana Plaza factory disaster in Bangladesh. ()
UK CAR PRODUCTION PASSES 1.5 MLN AMID GROWING CONSUMER
CONFIDENCE
Car production in the UK has continued its upward surge with
more than 1.5 million vehicles built over the past 12 months - a
volume unmatched since the financial crisis began. ()
The Times
SFO TELLS COMPANIES NOT TO 'BURY' SUSPICIONS OF FRAUD
Corporate lawyers are advising companies not to report
suspected bribery and corruption to Britain's Serious Fraud
Office because they can no longer be guaranteed to avoid a
criminal penalty, the director of the SFO said yesterday. ()
FRESH TURMOIL AT G4S AFTER RESIGNATION
G4S, the FTSE 100 security company, has replaced its UK
chief executive after only a year in the job. The company made
its announcement as it tries to repair its relationship with the
British Government over allegations that it overcharged on
contracts for the electronic tagging of offenders. ()
EMERGING MARKETS LEAVE UNILEVER COLD
Sales at Unilever fell to their lowest level in
four years after an "especially soft" third quarter in which the
consumer goods giant was hit by a sharp slowdown in emerging
markets. ()
The Independent
MARK CARNEY SHIFTS AWAY FROM MERVYN KING WITH BANK SUPPORT
PLAN
The Bank of England Governor, Mark Carney, last night
unveiled an overhaul of the way the Bank provides cash to
troubled lenders, while expressing his strong support for the
City as a hub of global finance. ()