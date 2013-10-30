Oct 30 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Telegraph

FCA WILL CRACK DOWN ON ASSET MANAGERS TO MAKE SECTOR FAIRER FOR CUSTOMERS

Martin Wheatley, the chief executive of the Financial Conduct Authority, is on Wednesday expected to announce a crackdown on "inherent flaws" in the 5.4 trillion pound ($8.67 trillion) sector that see fund managers pass costs on to their clients. ()

VODAFONE LOOKS TO TAKE FULL CONTROL OF INDIAN UNIT FOR £1 BLN

Vodafone has disclosed it is seeking regulatory approval to take full control of its Indian unit for 1.03 billion pounds, after New Delhi relaxed foreign ownership rules in the sector. ()

UBS FACING U.S. AND SWISS PROBES OVER MARKET MANIPULATION CLAIMS

UBS is being investigated by regulators in the United States and its native Switzerland over allegations that it manipulated currency markets. ()

The Guardian

ENERGY FIRMS 'OVERCHARGE BY 3.7 BLN STG A YEAR'

Some of Britain's biggest energy companies have been accused of raising households bills for no reason and systematically overcharging customers by 3.7 billion pounds a year as they were grilled by Members of Parliament over their soaring prices and profits. ()

RABOBANK BOSS QUITS OVER 662 MLN STG LIBOR RIGGING FINE

The Libor rigging scandal was reignited on Tuesday when the boss of Rabobank quit after the Dutch bank was fined 774 million euros ($1.07 billion) for manipulating the benchmark interest rate. ()

The Times

POST OFFICE WORKERS TO CO-ORDINATE STRIKE ACTION

The postal network is heading for an even more debilitating shutdown on Nov. 4 after 5,500 staff in the Post Office said that they were to follow 115,000 of their former co-workers at the Royal Mail out on strike. ()

SAINSBURY'S REVIEW AIM ON PROMISE

J Sainsbury Plc is taking its row with Tesco Plc over "unfair" price comparisons to a judicial review after its complaint was rejected by the advertising regulator and a subsequent independent review. ()

The Independent

2,000 JOBS AT RISK IN NEW BLOCKBUSTER COLLAPSE

About 2,000 workers at DVD rental chain Blockbuster UK could lose their jobs as the company collapsed for a second time this year after the new owners failed to revive the ailing business.