The Telegraph
RBS PREPARES TO UNVEIL NEW 'BAD BANK'
Royal Bank of Scotland is expected to confirm on
Friday that it is to create a "bad bank" with more than 30
billion pounds ($48.20 billion) of assets following a review of
its operations ordered by the Treasury. ()
BARCLAYS AND RBS NAMED IN $800M US LIBOR LAWSUIT
Barclays and Royal Bank of Scotland are among nine
banks being sued for $800 million by Fannie Mae over
their alleged involvement in attempts to manipulate global
borrowing rates. ()
BAE WINS $688 MLN DEAL FOR U.S. ARMY HOWITZERS
BAE Systems has shrugged off concerns about America
cutting defence spending, winning a $688 million deal to supply
nearly 70 self-propelled 155mm howitzers and their support
vehicles to the U.S. Army. ()
The Guardian
GEORGE OSBORNE 'CONSIDERS CAPITAL GAINS TAX FOR OVERSEAS
BUYERS'
The government is reported to be considering a tax for
overseas investors buying UK properties, in a move to stop house
prices rushing out of reach of home buyers. ()
The Times
RATE CUT EXPECTED IN EUROZONE AS INFLATION PLUNGES
Eurozone inflation has plummeted to its lowest level in four
years while unemployment has hit another record high, piling
pressure on the European Central Bank to cut interest rates
further to protect the fragile economic recovery. ()
The Independent
SHELL VOWS TO RETURN TO THE ARCTIC AS PROFITS SLIDE BY 31
PERCENT
Shell has pledged to return to the Arctic as soon
as possible after revealing a further $200 million hit from the
grounding of its Kulluk oil rig off the Alaskan coast on New
Year's Eve. ()
BANK OF ENGLAND BACKS BETTER LIQUIDITY SUPPORT
Commercial banks will have full-time access to liquidity
support in five different foreign currencies, the Bank of
England announced on Thursday. ()
ASTRAZENECA'S DRUG HEADACHE LEADS TO PROFITS SLUMP
AstraZeneca's profit slumped 24 percent to $4
billion during the first nine months of the year. News that the
struggling drugmaker has appointed a new finance boss -
ex-GlaxoSmithKline executive Marc Dunoyer will take over
from the departing Simon Lowth - could not stop its shares
falling 21 percent. ()