Nov 4 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Telegraph

CENTRICA THREATENING TO PULL PLUG ON 2-BLN-STG OFFSHORE WIND FARM PLAN

British Gas owner Centrica prepares to abandon 2-billion-pound offshore wind farm plan because subsidies offered by the government are too low. ()

MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS CLOSES INSTITUTIONAL SHARE OFFER EARLY

Merlin Entertainments , the owner of Madame Tussauds and Alton Towers, is bringing forward the closing date of its share offer to institutions after strong demand. ()

The Guardian

BRITAIN'S ECONOMIC GROWTH TO QUICKEN BUT WAGES STAY FLAT, ACCORDING TO POLL

Britain's recovery will accelerate over the coming months and into the new year after a strong rise in business confidence, according to two surveys of company bosses. But wage rises are likely to remain below inflation, fuelling concern that living standards will fall for a sixth year after the financial crash. ()

GREECE RELIEVED AS TROIKA AGREES TO RETURN TO COUNTRY

Greece is set to resume talks with the men who hold the keys to its financial stability after mission heads representing the European Union, the European Central Bank and International Monetary Fund said they would meet government officials in Athens on Tuesday in a move that ends days of drama over whether they would come at all. ()

The Times

CO-OP POURS CASH INTO BANK TO CLEAR WAY FOR HEDGE FUNDS

The Co-operative Group will on Monday detail a plan to inject hundreds of millions of pounds into its embattled bank as part of a 1.5-billion-pound rescue that means it will cede control of the lender to a group of American hedge funds. ()

CAMERON'S REVIEW PUTS BRAKE ON HS2 COSTS

David Cameron has ordered savings to be found from the budget of the controversial HS2 rail line in an attempt to head off a rebellion over the project. ()

The Independent

CAMPAIGN UNVEILED TO INSPIRE YOUNG TO GO INTO ENGINEERING

A report out on Monday calls on parents, teachers, employers and the Government to pull together to inspire the young to become engineers and address the chronic shortage of engineering skills needed to grow the UK economy. ()

M&A DEALS 'ARE SET TO GATHER PACE'

City executives expect merger and acquisition activity to pick up over the next few months although deals are expected to be smaller and made in foreign markets like Brazil and South Africa, a report will claim on Monday. ()