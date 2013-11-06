Nov 6 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Telegraph
POWER CRISIS RISK 'WORSE THAN FEARED' THIS WINTER, SSE WARNS
The risk of power shortages this winter has been
underestimated by ministers and the National Grid, with factory
shutdowns and "politically unacceptable" price spikes more
likely than had been feared, energy giant SSE Plc has
warned.()
JOB FEARS AT SHIPYARDS AS BAE LOOKS TO SWING AXE
Fears have intensified that BAE Systems Plc is
poised to axe potentially more than 1,000 jobs at its three
British shipyards as work nears the end on an aircraft carrier
project blighted by cost over-runs. ()
The Guardian
UK A GREAT PLACE TO LIVE AND WORK, SAYS OECD
The UK has come in ahead of Germany, the United States and
Japan as the best place to live and work, according to the
Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, although
inequality has risen faster in Britain than in other countries
since the outbreak of the financial crisis. ()
EUROZONE UNEMPLOYMENT STUCK UNTIL 2015, WARNS EUROPEAN
COMMISSION
The European Commission is warning that it is too early to
claim victory in the euro area's fight against recession after
its latest forecasts showed it would be 2015 before weak growth
generated a fall in the jobless total. ()
The Times
CITY WATCHDOG GIVES SMALL SHAREHOLDERS CHANCE FOR FAIR FIGHT
Regulators have announced a shake-up of London's listing
rules to give investors the power to take on controlling
shareholders who flout corporate governance standards. ()
BRITAIN MOVES INTO TOP GEAR AS 1,000 JOBS MADE EACH DAY
The British economy is accelerating with private sector
businesses creating more than 1,000 new jobs every day. An
unexpectedly strong surge in activity in the services sector,
which accounts for half the economy, means that GDP growth is on
track for a speedy 1.3 percent this quarter, an annualised pace
of 5.3 percent. ()
The Independent
FLYBE CHAIRMAN JIM FRENCH TO STAND DOWN
Flybe Group Plc boss Jim French, credited with
turning the regional carrier into a major player in the European
aviation market, is stepping down as chairman after more than 20
years with the company. ()
MARKS & SPENCER SUFFERS NINTH SLIDE IN SALES
High street retailer Marks & Spencer Group Plc has
reported its ninth consecutive quarter of sliding clothing and
homeware sales, as profits dropped almost 9 percent in the six
months up until September. ()