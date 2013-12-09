Dec 9 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Telegraph

BT SPORT AND BSKYB IN POLE POSITION FOR RIGHTS TO ELECTRIC RACING SERIES

Formula E, the world's first electric single-seater motor racing series, is in talks with BT Sport and BSkyB about a British television rights deal. ()

INEOS PLANS TO SHARE OUT GRANGEMOUTH SITE

Ineos, the owner of Grangemouth, is planning to attract other companies to the Scottish industrial site in a bid to expand its customer base and share soaring energy and other utility costs. ()

AXE CARBON TAX TO KEEP LIGHTS ON AND CUT ENERGY BILLS, SAYS SCOTTISHPOWER CHIEF

Britain's unilateral carbon tax should be scrapped before it causes blackouts, pushes up household bills and makes Britain uncompetitive, ScottishPower argues. ()

The Guardian

DONG ENERGY UPBEAT ABOUT OFFSHORE WIND POWER THANKS TO HIGHER SUBSIDY

Dong Energy, the company that claims to be the biggest developer of windfarms in the world, believes it is "game on" in the North Sea with nothing to hold back new investment. ()

The Times

WTO DEAL'S 1 BLN STG BOOST FOR BRITAIN

British business will receive 1 billion pounds ($1.64 billion) per year from the "historic" deal struck yesterday to end a 20-year impasse on global trade. Prime Minister David Cameron hailed the agreement as a "lifeline" for the world's poorest people, as well as a boon for Britain's exporters. ()

ED DAVEY'S WORDS FALL ON STONEY GROUND AT HINKLEY POINT

Ed Davey's claim that British companies will win most of the work to build EDF's 16 billion pound Hinkley Point nuclear reactor was on shaky ground last night after it emerged that his remarks contradicted a government report. ()

DE VERE SELL-OFF TO PUSH LOSSES TO 900 MLN STG FOR LLOYDS

Lloyds Banking Group is preparing to kick-start the sell-off of De Vere Group in a move that could push total write-offs on the taxpayer-supported bank's backing of the hotel and leisure operator to almost 900 million pounds. ()

INSULATION SCHEME WILL HAVE LESS OBLIGATION

Energy companies and their successful lobbying efforts have come under fire from consumer groups after it emerged that even fewer households will have their homes insulated under an abbreviated government-backed scheme. ()

JOBS SAVED AT ASBESTOS FIRM

More than 1,000 jobs at Silverdell, an asbestos clean-up specialist, are to be secured by a rescue deal. Rcapital, a turnaround fund, stepped in as the troubled company's bank prepared to pull the plug. ()