Dec 12 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Telegraph
RBS AGREES $100 MLN U.S. SETTLEMENT OVER SANCTION BREACHES
The Royal Bank of Scotland has agreed to pay $100
million to a trio of U.S. regulators to settle civil allegations
that the bank broke sanctions relating to Iran, Sudan, Cuba and
Burma. ()
FIRSTGROUP INVESTOR CLAIMS HE HAS BACKING FOR BREAK-UP
The activist investor proposing a break-up of FirstGroup
said he had early expressions of support from other
investors as he claimed the group's U.S. assets alone were worth
more than the current share price. ()
FERROVIAL EYES HEATHROW'S REGIONAL AIRPORTS
Spain's Ferrovial, the biggest investor in
Heathrow, has expressed an interest in buying the airport's
three regional businesses, the Aberdeen, Glasgow and Southampton
airports. ()
GSK TO PUMP 200 MLN STG INTO UK MANUFACTURING
GlaxoSmithKline is to pour 200 million pounds
($327.4 million) into two of its oldest UK manufacturing sites
as it continues to buck industry trends by investing in Britain.
()
SUPERMARKETS URGED TO BIN "DAMAGING" FUEL PROMOTIONS TIED TO
GROCERY SHOPPING
Independent forecourts beg Office of Fair Trading to reopen
petrol market investigation after Australia's biggest
supermarkets agree to limit fuel promotions funded by other
parts of their business. ()
ASDA CLAIMS BLACK FRIDAY WAS A 'PHENOMENON' IN UK
The boss of supermarket group Asda claims its U.S.-style
"Black Friday" discounts were a "phenomenon" with customers and
has pledged to run the initiative again next year despite
scuffles between customers battling for products. ()
The Guardian
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP FINED RECORD 28 MLN STG IN NEW
MIS-SELLING SCANDAL
Former and current directors of Lloyds Banking Group
could face having their bonuses clawed back, after the
bailed-out bank was hit with a record £28m fine for putting
staff under intense pressure to sell products customers did not
want - or face demotion and pay cuts.
HOUSE PRICE RISES REALISE BUBBLE FEARS, SAYS ECONOMIST
The average UK home has seen its value rise by 10,329 pounds
over the past year, or by 28.30 pounds a day, according to
figures from property search engine Zoopla. This follows
research from a leading economics professor that around
three-quarters of properties in the UK are overvalued, with a 93
percent probability that London is already in the grip of a
house price "bubble". ()
The Times
BORIS FURY AS COMMISSION 'PLUMPS FOR HEATHROW'
Boris Johnson called into question the independence of the
Airports Commission yesterday amid claims it is backing Heathrow
to the exclusion of a new hub airport. ()
MILLBURN INSURANCE SLIPS INTO ADMINISTRATION
A specialist insurer that was founded in the aftermath of
the Second World War has collapsed into administration in a rare
example of an underwriter failing. ()
The Independent
GLENCORE OIL TRADER ANDREW KEARNS LOSES WRONGFUL DISMISSAL
CLAIM AFTER HE WAS SACKED FOR 'HEAVY NIGHT' OF DRINKING
An oil trader sacked because he was said to be not in a fit
state after a heavy night out in Singapore has lost his damages
action for wrongful dismissal and now faces having to pay at
least 150,000 pounds in costs. ()
VICTOR DAHDALEH CORRUPTION CASE: BILLIONAIRE'S FRAUD TRIAL
COLLAPSES AFTER KEY SFO WITNESSES REFUSE TO GIVE EVIDENCE
A major anti-corruption trial involving a billionaire Labour
donor who is a friend of Tony Blair collapsed yesterday
following an embarrassing error by Britain's Serious Fraud
Office. ()