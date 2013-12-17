Dec 17 The following are the top stories on the
The Telegraph
RBS CANCELS 8 BLN STG TAXPAYER-GUARANTEE
Royal Bank of Scotland has cancelled one of the
final pieces of the multi-billion pound bailout package put in
place five years ago as part of its 46 billion pound ($75
billion) taxpayer-funded rescue. (link.reuters.com/tyb55v)
GLAXOSMITHKLINE ANNOUNCES 629 MLN STG INDIA SPENDING SPREE
Drug group GlaxoSmithKline has decided to spend 629
million pounds to increase its stake in its Indian
pharmaceutical unit as it hopes to offset slowing sales in
developed markets with growth in emerging economies. (link.reuters.com/syb55v)
BARCLAYS MOVES TO BLOCK US FROM COLLECTING $488 MLN FINES IN
ELECTRICITY MARKET MANIPULATION CASE
Barclays has asked a U.S. judge to block the
Federal Energy Regulatory Commission from collecting $488
million in fines after the bank was found to have manipulated
the U.S. electricity market. (link.reuters.com/vyb55v)
The Guardian
LLOYD'S OF LONDON APPOINTS FIRST FEMALE CHIEF EXECUTIVE IN
325-YEAR HISTORY
Forty years after the first woman entered the Lloyd's of
London dealing floor as a broker, the 325-year-old
insurance market has named its first female boss. The company is
to be run by 30-year industry veteran Inga Beale from January.
(link.reuters.com/xyb55v)
AGGREKO WINS WORLD CUP AND COMMONWEALTH GAMES POWER
CONTRACTS
Temporary power supplier Aggreko has won contracts
to supply power at next year's World Cup in Brazil and
Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, following a challenging period
for the British company. (link.reuters.com/zyb55v)
The Times
RSA DEALT FRESH BLOW WITH S&P DOWNGRADE
RSA Insurance Group, the embattled insurer, suffered
a fresh blow last night when its credit rating was downgraded
for the second time in a month by one of the main rating
agencies, which branded management at the company as weak. (link.reuters.com/bac55v)
PRIVATE EQUITY GROUP GENERAL ATLANTIC BUYS METEOGROUP FOR
190 MLN EUROS
Trinity Mirror, the parent company of the Press
Association, said it would sell its weather forecasting business
MeteoGroup for 190 million euros ($261.33 million) to private
equity company General Atlantic. (link.reuters.com/cac55v)
The Independent
BP SECURES $16 BLN DEAL TO DEVELOP OMAN GAS PROJECT
Oil giant BP has signed a deal to work on a $16
billion, 30-year gas production deal in Oman. (link.reuters.com/fac55v)
STANDARD CHARTERED TAKES A HIT AS FINANCE DIRECTOR IS
STRIPPED OF RISK ROLE
Shares of Standard Chartered suffered another blow
as the bank tried to play down suggestions of turmoil after it
was revealed that Finance Director Richard Meddings is handing
over responsibility for risk to Chief Executive Peter Sands. (link.reuters.com/dac55v)
'RING-FENCING' OF BANKS POISED TO START WITHIN WEEKS OF
LORDS VOTE
The most sweeping reforms to banking in more than a
generation face their final hurdle in Britain's House of Lords
tonight amid criticism that they could spell the end for "free"
retail banking. (link.reuters.com/gac55v)
