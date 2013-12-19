Dec 19 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Telegraph

HMRC ACCUSED OF BEING SOFT ON BIG BUSINESS

Britain's HM Revenue and Customs has been accused of failing to collect enough tax from big business and not using the powers at its disposal to do so by an influential committee of MPs. ()

INVESCO-BACKED MANUFACTURER EYES £278 MLN FLOTATION

A manufacturing company whose board members include former Diageo chief Paul Walsh and ex-Marks & Spencer boss Stuart Rose, has unveiled plans for a 278 million pound ($455.7 million) stock market listing, topping the biggest AIM market flotation this year. ()

The Guardian

BP MAKES FIRST MAJOR GULF OF MEXICO OIL DISCOVERY SINCE DEEPWATER HORIZON

BP has reported a "significant oil discovery" in the Gulf of Mexico, its first major find since the deadly rig explosion that triggered the worst environmental disaster in U.S. history. ()

EU MINISTERS SEAL BANKING AGREEMENT ON EVE OF BRUSSELS SUMMIT

EU finance ministers announced late on Wednesday night that they had reached agreement on a new system for dealing with eurozone banks, under intense pressure to seal the accord on their new flagship policy in advance of a two-day Brussels summit opening on Thursday. ()

The Times

BUPA BUYS STAKE IN AMERICAN TRAVEL INSURER HIGHWAY TO HEALTH

Bupa has bought a minority stake in American travel insurance specialist Highway to Health in a rare step across the Atlantic for the private healthcare network. ()

EU TOBACCO DEAL COULD INCLUDE BAN ON REFILLABLE E-CIGARETTES

Despite intensive lobbying from the burgeoning e-cigarette industry, an EU-wide ban could be imposed if at least three member states prohibit refillable e-cigarettes. ()

The Independent

UK UNEMPLOYMENT DROPS TO 7.4 PCT, LOWEST SINCE 2009

Britain's unemployment rate fell to its lowest in four-and-a-half years in the three months to October, the Office for National Statistics said. ()

PLASTIC BANKNOTES: BANK OF ENGLAND SWITCHES TO PLASTIC WITH NEW WINSTON CHURCHILL NOTE

The Bank of England is set to issue plastic banknotes for the first time featuring Sir Winston Churchill in a five-pound note starting 2016. ()