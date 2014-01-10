Jan 10 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Telegraph
SHOPPERS SPENT LESS IN DECEMBER THAN NOVEMBER, SAYS BRC
British retail sales growth slowed in December despite signs
of strong consumer confidence, industry data showed, raising
questions about the durability of the recovery. Capping a mixed
holiday season for major British retailers, the British Retail
Consortium said shoppers spent 1.8 percent more in December than
a year earlier, slackening from annual growth of 2.3 percent in
November. ()
KATE SWANN SET FOR CITY RETURN WITH SSP
The former boss of WH Smith, Kate Swann, looks set
for a return to the City as SSP, the food brand company she
joined last year, is eyeing a London flotation. ()
The Guardian
EURO PLUMMETS AFTER ECB WARNS CURRENCY ZONE MAY NEED MORE
SUPPORT
The European Central Bank sent the euro tumbling on world
markets after it warned that the 18-member currency zone may
need further support to prevent a Japanese-style period of
stagnation. ()
GREGGS RETURNS TO SALES GROWTH - AND CUTS MORE THAN 400 JOBS
Greggs emerged as a winner from Christmas trading
but it will not be a happy new year for more than 400 of its
employees who face losing their jobs. In a trading update, the
bakery chain said underlying sales for the five weeks ending
Jan. 4 rose 3.1 percent in a return to growth after a difficult
start to the year. ()
The Times
STRONGER TRADE 'NOT ENOUGH' TO FUEL RECOVERY
Britain's trade position strengthened slightly in November
but is still too weak to support the recovery, economists have
warned, dealing another blow to coalition hopes for an economic
rebalancing. ()
MEDDINGS GOES AS STANDARD CHARTERED SHUFFLES ITS PACK
Standard Chartered's finance director is to leave
the bank amid a wide-ranging restructuring. The resignation of
Richard Meddings, who has until recently been one of the
best-regarded finance chiefs in the banking sector, further
unsettled investors after a profit warning last month. ()
The Independent
BANK OF ENGLAND KEEPS RATES UNCHANGED AT 0.5 PCT
The Bank of England has kept interest rates on hold at a
record low of 0.5 percent. The Bank pledged last year not to
consider a rise until the unemployment rate falls to 7 percent
as part of efforts to support the UK's recovery. ()
RSA BLAMES 200 MLN STG HOLE ON 'INAPPROPRIATE COLLABORATION'
BETWEEN BOSSES IN IRISH BUSINESS
Insurer RSA has indicated that there would be more
pain ahead on the dividend as it looks to shore up its finances
after "completely unacceptable" losses in Ireland. A review of
the Irish business by accountants PwC and KPMG found that
"inappropriate collaboration" between the subsidiary's top
bosses undermined accounting controls, but said the problems
were confined to Ireland. ()