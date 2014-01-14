The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Telegraph

SCOTTISH INDEPENDENCE: UK'S CREDIT RATING COULD BE THREATENED AS TREASURY GUARANTEES SCOTLAND'S DEBT

Bond traders welcome the Treasury's confirmation that it will stand by all UK debt in the event of Scottish independence but credit rating agencies could be concerned about the UK's bigger burden. ()

OECD SAYS GROWTH CONTINUES TO 'FIRM' IN UK

Britain is leading a small band of advanced economies where growth is "firming" and the recovery gaining traction, according to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). ()

The Guardian

JAPAN'S SUNTORY BUYS MAKER OF JIM BEAM BOURBON

Illinois-based Beam Inc, the drinks group behind Jim Beam bourbon as well as Scotch whiskies Teacher's and Laphroaig, has been sold to Japanese whisky distiller Suntory as part of a $16 billion deal. ()

HOMESERVE FACES 35 MLN STG REGULATOR FINE

Home emergencies and repairs group HomeServe has received a draft "warning notice" from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and is set to be fined 34.5 million pounds for mis-selling and poor complaints handling. ()

The Times

PREDATOR RALLIES INVESTORS IN $62 BLN BID FOR TIME WARNER

The American cable television operator Charter Communications stunned Wall Street and the media world on Monday night by mounting an audacious $62.3billion bid, including debt, for its much larger rival Time Warner Cable . ()

GOOGLE ACQUIRES NEST FOR $3.2 BILLION

Google Inc continued its push into becoming a maker of consumer electronics by acquiring Nest, a company that sells "smart" thermostats and smoke alarms, in a deal worth $3.2 billion. ()

The Independent

SPORTS DIRECT BUYS 4.6 PERCENT STAKE IN DEBENHAMS

Mike Ashley's Sports Direct has quietly snapped up a 45 million pound stake in struggling department store Debenhams and Ashley has told the retailer's board that he wants to work closely with them. ()

AMEC OFFERS 1.9 BLN STG TO BUY RIVAL FOSTER WHEELER

Engineering firm Amec today revealed a $3.2 billion (1.9 billion pound) potential offer for rival Foster Wheeler , keeping up this year's hectic start for takeover activity. ()