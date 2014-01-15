Jan 15 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Telegraph
NO DANGER OF BLACKOUTS, SAYS DAVID CAMERON
Britain is in "no danger" of suffering blackouts due to
energy shortages, Prime Minister David Cameron has insisted,
dismissing fears that the energy crisis could see power cuts
become "the norm" by winter 2015.
()
FORD WARNS IT WOULD REASSESS UK PRESENCE IF COUNTRY LEFT EU
Ford Motor Co, one of the UK's leading foreign
investors, has called for the country to remain in the European
Union, warning that it would reassess all its plans if Britain
left.
()
The Guardian
JAPAN AIRLINES BOEING 787 GROUNDED AFTER SMOKE SEEN OUTSIDE
PLANE
Japan Airlines Co Ltd said it temporarily grounded
one of its Boeing 787 Dreamliners on Tuesday after white
smoke was spotted outside the plane as cockpit warning lights
indicated potential problems with the main battery and charger,
and a battery cell appeared to be leaking.
()
ASOS POSTS BUMPER CHRISTMAS SALES AS DATA SHOWS ONLINE
SHOPPING BOOM
Online fashion store Asos enjoyed a bumper rise in
sales in the last four months of the year, the latest example in
the recent swath of retailers' results to show the growing
influence of the internet.
()
The Times
BRITAIN'S BUILDERS STUCK FAST IN GRIP OF CEMENT MAKERS
The cost of housebuilding and investment in big construction
projects in Britain has been inflated by millions of pounds by
the collusion of the three large foreign-owned cement
manufacturers that dominate the industry. After a two-year
investigation, the Competition Commission has ordered two of the
groups, Lafarge Tarmac and Hanson, to dispose of facilities to
create a new, independent rival.
()
JPMORGAN PROFITS DIVE BUT DIMON VOWS TO STAY
Jamie Dimon insisted on Tuesday that he would remain at the
helm of JPMorgan Chase & Co despite booking a
double-digit fall in full-year profits after fines and costs
from mis-sold mortgages, the London Whale scandal and the Madoff
fraud.
()
The Independent
INFLATION HITS BANK OF ENGLAND'S TARGET OF 2 PCT IN DECEMBER
Inflation fell to the Bank of England's target of 2 percent
for the first time in over four years in December. The rise in
food prices eased to see the Consumer Prices Index (CPI) rate
drop to its lowest level since November 2009, when it stood at
1.9 percent.
()
BARRATT SALES UP 71 PCT LIFTED BY HELP TO BUY SCHEME
Barratt Developments, the biggest builder by
volumes, has unveiled a huge 71 percent rise in sales
reservations to 1.26 billion pounds - inspired by the
Government's Help to Buy scheme.