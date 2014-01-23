Jan 23 - The following are the top stories on the business
pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Telegraph
SIR JAMES DYSON TO CREATE JOBS FOR 3,000 ENGINEERS
Sir James Dyson plans to invest 250 million pounds in the
expansion of his company headquarters in Wiltshire, creating
jobs for 3,000 engineers.
RBS TURNAROUND UNIT IS 'FLAWED,' SAYS FORMER BANK OF ENGLAND
OFFICIAL
The former Bank of England official charged with identifying
problems in small business lending at Royal Bank of Scotland
says the lender needs to rethink the way its
controversial turnaround group operates.
The Guardian
CABLE TO SCRUTINISE ROYAL MAIL CHIEF'S PAY
A politically toxic battle over the 1.5 million pounds pay
of Royal Mail boss Moya Greene looks likely to intensify
as the government suggested it might block any large increases
in executive remuneration.
E.ON RUNS DOWN POWER STATIONS DESPITE BLACKOUT WARNING
E.ON is to shut one gas-fired power station and
expects to reduce output at three others despite continued
warnings from the National Grid and others that Britain faces a
capacity crunch and potential blackouts.
The Times
EUROPE NEEDS TO START FROM SCRATCH, BOSSES CAUTION DAVOS
Europe should be reclassified as an emerging market that
needs major economic reform if it is not to fall behind the
world's fast-growing developing nations, the chief executive of
the French oil company Total has said.
LAND SECURITIES NEARS "WALKIE SCORCHIE" SOLUTION
Land Securities said that it was less than a month
away from submitting a planning application for a solar solution
for its skyscraper scheme at 20 Fenchurch Street in Central
London.
Sky News
UNILEVER EXPLORES 1 BILLION STG DEAL TO SHED SLIMFAST
The consumer products giant Unilever is
exploring a sale of SlimFast, its weight loss range, in a deal
that would inevitably crystallise a big loss for the company.
Sky News has learnt that Unilever has been discussing a
potential disposal of the brand as it seeks to focus on the core
brands in its portfolio.
PENSIONS 'SHOULD BE COMPULSORY LIKE TAXES'
A new report by the Policy Exchange says the government's
auto-enrolment pension programme does not go far enough amid
warnings that some people need to save six times more than they
do to avoid poverty in old age.