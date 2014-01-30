Jan 30 - The following are the top stories on the business
pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Telegraph
RBS FACES 1,000 COMPLAINTS ABOUT ITS 'MORALLY WRONG'
RESTRUCTURING DIVISION
Lawrence Tomlinson told the Treasury Select Committee that
his "dossier" of complaints against RBS's restructuring division
has vastly expanded since he published his report last year.
More than 1,000 companies have come forward with allegations of
"morally wrong" treatment at the hands of the Royal Bank of
Scotland's restructuring division, MPs have been told.
BANK OF ENGLAND BLOCKS SANTANDER'S CHOICE FOR RISK ROLE
The Bank of England has blocked Santander UK's plans to hand
its incoming deputy chief executive responsibility for risk
management. The British arm of the Spanish lender has been
forced to rethink its appointment of Nathan Bostock, currently
finance director of Royal Bank of Scotland, to the joint role of
deputy chief executive and chief risk officer.
The Guardian
VINCE CABLE CONFRONTS LLOYDS OVER STAFF CUTS IN COMMERCIAL
BANKING
Vince Cable is demanding an urgent meeting with the boss of
Lloyds Banking Group after the bailed-out bank made
deep cuts to the number of its small business experts. The
business secretary wrote to António Horta-Osório on Wednesday
night after Lloyds said half the relationship managers handling
small business queries that their roles were being made
redundant as part of a long-running strategic review.
UK HOUSE PRICES START YEAR WITH A BANG, FUELLED BY
FIRST-TIME BUYERS
The return of first time buyers to Britain's housing market
helped push prices almost 9 percent higher in the year to
January, according to the country's biggest building society
Nationwide, adding more than 14,000 pounds to the price of a
typical home.
The Times
JUSTIN KING STANDS DOWN AFTER DECADE OF SUCCESS AS
SAINSBURY'S CHIEF
Justin King put an end to months of speculation over his
future at J Sainsbury and announced his departure, marking the
end of a decade that has transformed the fortunes of Britain's
second-biggest grocer.
ANGLO AMERICAN STRENGTHENED BY IRON ORE BOUNCE
A surprise bounce in iron ore production at Anglo American
has raised hopes for a turnaround under its new chief executive.
The FTSE 100 miner was also buoyed by copper production hitting
a quarterly record, which helped to send shares up 77 pence, or
5.7 per cent, to 14.20½ pounds.
Sky News
REGULATOR THREATENS RBS CHIEF'S ROLE AT RIVAL
The appointment of Royal Bank of Scotland's finance
director to a dual role at rival Santander UK was in jeopardy on
Wednesday after banking regulators raised concerns about the
move. Sky News can reveal that the Prudential Regulation
Authority has expressed serious doubts about Nathan Bostock's
appointment to the Spanish-owned bank as deputy chief executive
and chief risk officer.
CARNEY WARNS OF RISKS OF SCOTS INDEPENDENCE
Bank of England Governor Mark Carney warned of "clear risks"
associated with the economics of Scottish independence, adding
that the country would have to surrender some of its sovereignty
if it were to retain the pound.