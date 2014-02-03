Feb 3 The following are the top stories on the
The Telegraph
GSK SEEKS TO MOVE ON FROM CHINA WITH PIPELINE UPDATE
GlaxoSmithKline plans to launch late-stage clinical
trials on ten new drugs over the next two years and is expected
to report that sales from China are under less pressure. ()
FIRMS FACE EU BLACKLIST IN BRIBERY LAW CHANGE
Companies and banks that fail to prevent financial crime by
their staff could face vast fines and be blacklisted from
European contracts under a change to the Bribery Act being
considered by the British Government. ()
BWIN.PARTY CALLS EGM TO CLEAR PAY DEAL
Online gambling group bwin.party has outlined plans
to award top executives up to 550 percent of their annual salary
as some existing bonus plans have become worthless. ()
The Guardian
DISCOUNT RETAILER B&M PREPARES FOR A STOCK MARKET FLOTATION
B&M, a discount retailer set up in Blackpool with just 750
pounds in 1978, is preparing for a stock market flotation that
could value it at 2 billion pounds ($3.29 billion). ()
ECONOMIC FORECASTERS CALL FOR MEASURES TO COOL DOWN LONDON'S
PROPERTY MARKET
In a special report published on Monday into the impact of
rising house prices, the EY Item Club said the influx of super
wealthy buyers has created bubble-like conditions in London. ()
The Times
LLOYDS VOWS TO RESTORE FEEL-GOOD FACTOR
Lloyds Banking Group has pledged to lend more than
1 billion pounds to small businesses and support more than
80,000 first-time buyers this year as part of an attempt to
rebuild its reputation. ()
BAE STEPS UP CYBER CRIME FIGHT
Britain's biggest defence group is cranking up recruitment
in digital security to take on the growing threat from cyber
criminals. About two fifths of BAE Systems' British
graduate intake this year is joining the company's cyber
security unit. ()