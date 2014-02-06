Feb 6 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Telegraph

GSK ADDS TEN NEW DRUGS TO LATE STAGE PIPELINE AS IT SEEKS TO MOVE ON FROM CHINA

GlaxoSmithKline has announced plans to launch late stage clinical trials on ten new drugs covering key areas including respiratory disease and cancer. ()

ASTON MARTIN RECALLS 17,590 CARS OVER ACCELERATOR PROBLEM

Aston Martin is recalling 17,590 sports cars due to a problem with the accelerator pedal. The manufacturer, the favoured brand of the James Bond film franchise, said that the fault risked the driver being unable to maintain or increase engine speed, increasing the risk of a crash. ()

UK TO GET FIRST DIRECT LINK TO COLOMBIA FOR A DECADE

Heathrow Airport will announce on Thursday a deal with Colombia's national airline that will give the UK its first direct connection to the Latin American country for a decade. ()

FRENCH CONNECTION ENJOYS BETTER THAN EXPECTED CHRISTMAS

The under-pressure fashion retailer French Connection says its losses over the last year will be lower than expected after a productive Christmas. ()

The Guardian

SCOTTISH INDEPENDENCE: CABLE SAYS RBS WOULD HAVE TO MOVE TO LONDON

Vince Cable has insisted it is "almost certain" that an independent Scotland would need its own currency and warned that Royal Bank of Scotland would move to London in the wake of a breakaway. ()

ANGLO IRISH BANK CHIEFS' LENDING PRACTICES 'ABSOLUTELY ILLEGAL', COURT TOLD

Former executives at the Anglo Irish Bank broke company law and carried out lending practices that were "absolutely illegal", a Dublin court heard on Wednesday. ()

The Times

ROYAL MAIL SEALS STAFF HARMONY WITH 9 PCT PAY DEAL

Postal workers have voted to accept a 9 percent pay rise over three years and a 200 pound ($330) Christmas bonus in a ground-breaking pay and conditions deal which indicates that both peace and goodwill has finally broken out at the Royal Mail . ()

OSBORNE'S AUSTERITY DRIVE COULD END IN 2015

Britain may be able to scrap austerity shortly after the 2015 election because the pace of the recovery alone could be enough to fix the public finances, according to analysis from one of the country's leading think tanks. ()

The Independent

STEPHEN HESTER COUP REDUCES 'CHANCES OF A TAKEOVER' AT RSA

The decision to appoint Stephen Hester as RSA Insurance boss has reduced the likelihood of a takeover of the troubled group and a fire sale of any its assets, analysts claimed today. ()

BP'S LEGAL BILL FOR THE GULF OIL SPILL DISASTER SOARS TO $1 BLN

The Gulf of Mexico oil spill has cost BP more than $1 billion in lawyers' fees, the company revealed yesterday, as it announced a further $150 million charge to cover its external legal expenses for the disaster. ()