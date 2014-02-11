Feb 11 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Telegraph

BANKS FACE NEW INDUSTRY BENCHMARKS

British banks will be benchmarked against one another other to track their performance, with lenders expected to publish figures ranging from the number of staff that make whistle-blowing complaints, to how many employees are in professional training. ()

MPS RAP SPIRALLING SELLAFIELD COSTS

The costs of decommissioning and re-processing at the Sellafield nuclear site are soaring to "astonishing" levels, with latest estimates putting the figure at more than 70 billion pounds ($114.79 billion), according to a committee of Members of Parliament. ()

VODAFONE BOSS ISSUES WARNING TO US RIVALS

Vittorio Colao, chief executive of Vodafone, has sounded a warning to American mobile operators eyeing the European market, telling them that they are unlikely to do a better job than the current players. ()

IRISH EX-TYCOON DEFENDS ANGLO-IRISH STAKE

Ireland's one-time richest man on Monday defended his decision to keep gambling on the success of the now defunct Anglo Irish Bank despite plunging share prices. ()

The Guardian

MENTAL HEALTH ISSUES 'COST UK 70 BLN STG A YEAR', CLAIMS THINKTANK

Mental health issues are costing Britain 70 billion pounds a year, the west's leading economic thinktank said on Monday, as it urged the government to help those with depression, stress and anxiety into work. ()

The Times

NEWSPAPER 'LEAK' FEARS FORCE WARY BARCLAYS TO PUBLISH PROFITS EARLY

Barclays rushed out its profits numbers a day ahead of schedule yesterday amid fears that price-sensitive information had been leaked. ()

BRITAIN SENDS IN LAWYERS TO REGAIN 3 BLN STG FROM ICELAND

The British and Dutch authorities are suing Iceland's tiny depositor lifeboat fund for a sum equal to two thirds of the island nation's GDP. ()

GERTLER LOAN POSES MORE QUESTIONS FOR GLENCORE

Glencore Xstrata is under pressure to explain its links to a controversial businessman after details of an new offshore loan emerged. ()

The Independent

GATWICK POSTS MONTHLY RISE IN PASSENGER NUMBERS AS BRITONS HEAD EAST

Gatwick handled 6.6 percent more passengers in January compared to a year earlier as Brits headed east to escape the wet weather. ()

NPOWER EMPLOYS MEDITATION GURUS TO HELP STAFF RELAX AFTER VAST JOB CUTS

RWE Npower employs seven 'meditation gurus' to help staff deal with stress after the energy firm announced it would axe 1,400 jobs as part of a major business overhaul. ()