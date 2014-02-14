Feb 14 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Guardian
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP CHIEF ANTONIO HORTA-OSORIO GETS 1.7 MLN
STG BONUS
Lloyds Banking Group has awarded Chief Executive
Antonio Horta-Osorio a 1.7 million pound ($2.83 million) bonus
after declaring itself "a normal bank" five years after its
bailout. ()
ROLLS-ROYCE WARNS DEFENCE CUTS TO TAKE TOLL ON 2014 REVENUES
AND PROFITS
Rolls-Royce has become the latest major UK company to
warn on profits as the industrial group called an end to a
decade of revenue growth and wiped more than 3 billion pounds
off its share price. ()
SHELL TO SELL THREE NORTH SEA OIL ASSETS
Shell is to sell off three oil and gas producing
assets in the North Sea as the new chief executive's divestment
gathers pace. The disposal of the Anasuria, Nelson and Sean
platforms and production systems come at a sensitive political
time when other energy bosses have signalled that the
forthcoming referendum on Scottish independence is undermining
the investment climate. ()
The Times
EX-BOSS OF LLOYDS FACES LOSING BONUS OVER INSURANCE SCANDAL
The former chief executive of Lloyds Banking Group, Eric
Daniels, is facing the confiscation of a past bonus over the
escalating insurance mis-selling bill, which sent the bank to an
after-tax loss of 802 million pounds last year. ()
HOMESERVE FINED 30.6 MLN STG FOR YEARS OF MIS-SELLING
The board of directors of HomeServe's British
division consistently failed to address regulatory and
compliance problems in the run-up to its damaging mis-selling
scandal, the City regulator said yesterday as it handed the
insurer a record fine. ()
NUCLEAR OVERHAUL WARMS EDF PROFITS
EDF Energy's UK profits have been charged after the
French company spent heavily to improve the performance of its
eight nuclear power stations in Britain. ()
The Independent
Tate & Lyle profit warning prompts Chinese takeover
speculation
Shares in Tate & Lyle crashed 16 percent in early
trading after the sweetener-maker warned on profits, triggering
City speculation of a potential Chinese takeover bid. ()
FCA STUDY WILL TACKLE THE ANNUITIES 'MINEFIELD'
The annuities market is not working for consumers, Britain's
Financial Conduct Authority has concluded after an extensive
review. ()