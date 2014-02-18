Japan's Nikkei edges down, set for weekly drop
* Land deal scandal caps upside in Japanese equities - analysts
Feb 18 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Telegraph
INTEREST RATE RISE 'A LAST RESORT' TO COOL HOUSING MARKET
()
Britain's housing market is not overheating but interest rates will not remain at record lows indefinitely, Bank of England policymaker David Miles said in an interview on Monday.
BETTER FOR BUSINESS TO PAY MORE TO TRADE WITH SCOTLAND THAN SHARE THE POUND
()
The boss of Britain's Co-operative Group said in an interview on Monday he was worried Scottish independence could burden British businesses.
The Guardian
HOUSE PRICE BOOM BRINGS NEW WAVE OF SELLERS INTO THE MARKET
()
Asking prices for homes in Britain rose at the sharpest rate in more than six years over the past 12 months despite a big rise in new listings coming onto the market recently, property website Rightmove said on Monday.
CO-OP POLLS PUBLIC ON ITS FUTURE
()
Britain's Co-operative Group is carrying out a national survey on the future strategy for the 150-year-old group. "We will be asking people up and down the country what they believe The Co-operative should really stand for," said the group's Chief Executive Euan Sutherland.
The Times
EX-BARCLAYS BANKERS FACE LIBOR-RIGGING CHARGES
()
Britain's fraud agency started criminal proceedings against three former bankers at Barclays on Monday for the alleged manipulation of Libor interest rates.
APPEAL COURT SENDS BT AND SKY'S BITTER BATTLE INTO EXTRA TIME
()
Britain's Court of Appeal on Monday ruled that a lower court should look again at how pay-TV group BSkyB sells its sports channels to rivals, in the latest twist in a near four-year battle.
Sky News
U.S. HEDGE FUND TAKES OVER CARE HOME GROUP NCC
()
U.S.-based Anchorage Capital Group has acquired about 80 million pounds of debt from Lloyds Banking Group for a controlling stake in New Century Care (NCC), one of Britain's biggest care home groups.
CREDIT SUISSE BANKERS FACE DELAY TO BONUSES
()
Senior staff at Credit Suisse were told last week that they may not be able to receive millions of pounds worth of deferred payouts which were due to mature in 2016 for a further five years under a revised scheme.
* Land deal scandal caps upside in Japanese equities - analysts
MEXICO CITY, March 16 Antitrust measures announced last week that would split up Carlos Slim's America Movil and open its fixed line network to competition may help Mexico's dominant telecommunications provider reduce labor costs, according to a labor union spokesman.
ST. LOUIS, March 16 Peabody Energy Corp , the world's largest private sector coal producer, said on Thursday it expects to exit its Chapter 11 bankruptcy in early April after a U.S. judge said he would approve its plan to slash over $5 billion of debt.