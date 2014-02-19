Feb 19 - The following are the top stories on the business
pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Telegraph
SCOTLAND CAN ISSUE BONDS - BUT THEY WILL COST MORE
()
The Government has granted Scotland permission to issue its
own bonds - but with a warning that it is "unlikely to be a cost
effective form of borrowing".
COMPENSATE US IF YOU FREEZE THE CARBON TAX, SAYS POWER GIANT
DRAX
()
Power giant Drax Group wants compensation if the
Treasury freezes the carbon tax, arguing it would lose out on
expected earnings from burning biomass.
The Guardian
BUY TO LET SPECIALIST PARAGON GETS BANKING LICENCE TO
FINANCE CAR SALES
()
Solihull-based buy to let mortgage specialist Paragon
has been given a banking licence as part of its drive
to offer finance in Britain's booming car market.
MORE FERRARIS SOLD IN THE UK THAN ANYWHERE ELSE IN EUROPE
()
Despite rising prices in 2013 as Ferrari cut production,
record numbers of the tailor-made vehicles were sold in Britain
last year.
The Times
DOOSAN BABCOCK NUCLEAR DEAL TO CREATE 1,000 JOBS
()
Doosan Babcock has won a 1 billion pounds contract to extend
the lives of EDF Energy's ageing nuclear reactors and help to
keep the lights on in the UK.
FUND BOSSES TO LOOK AT INVESTOR CONCERNS OVER ESSAR PROPOSAL
()
The Association of British Insurers' investment committee is
poised to discuss investor concerns about the contentious bid
proposal for Essar Energy from its largest shareholder.
Sky News
RBS BOARD BEGINS PLANNING FOR HAMPTON EXIT
()
Directors of Royal Bank of Scotland have begun
discussions about the appointment of a new chairman as Sir
Philip Hampton prepares to step down from the taxpayer-backed
lender.
'INSIDE MAN HELPED 1 MILLION POUND BARCLAYS BANK FRAUD'
()
Fraudsters stole more than 1 million pounds from a Barclays
bank branch after fitting a remote control gadget to a
worker's computer, a court has heard.