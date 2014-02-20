Feb 20 - The following are the top stories on the business
The Telegraph
LLOYDS TO DOMICILE TSB IN ENGLAND AS SCOTTISH FEARS MOUNT
Lloyds Banking Group has opted to domicile TSB in
England rather than Scotland ahead of the new bank's 1.5 billion
pound stock market float.
WAGES RISE BUT STILL BELOW INFLATION
Wages are still failing to keep up with the rising cost of
living despite climbing at a faster rate in the final quarter of
last year. Average weekly pay including bonuses edged up 1.1
percent to 478 pounds in the three months to the end of
December, according to figures from the Office for National
Statistics.
The Guardian
EE PLANS TO RETURN 1,000 JOBS TO BRITAIN AND TRIPLE SIZE OF
APPRENTICE SCHEME
Communications group EE is to create 1,000 jobs over the
next two years and triple the size of its apprenticeship scheme.
The company said it was bringing customer service jobs to
Britain from overseas centres.
BAE AGREES PRICE ON TYPHOON JET DEAL WITH SAUDI ARABIA
GOVERNMENT
The British defence firm BAE Systems has finally agreed to a
deal on the price of 72 Eurofighter Typhoon jets it is selling
to Saudi Arabia following years of fraught negotiations.
The Times
PRIVATE SECTOR WAGES START TO OVERTAKE INFLATION
Private sector pay rises overtook inflation at the end of
last year for the first time since 2008. The proportion of
companies planning to freeze pay this year was also forecast to
"be the lowest since the start of the financial crisis".
SPORTS DIRECT STAFF CLOSE TO 77,000 POUNDS BONUS
Staff at Sports Direct are on track to share another
multimillion-pound payout after the retailer said it was "very
confident" of hitting profit targets in the penultimate year of
its bonus scheme.
Sky News
BRITISH GAS PLOTS FIGHTBACK AFTER EXODUS
The UK's biggest domestic energy supplier is drawing up
plans for a price-led assault on its rivals in a bid to win back
customers amid the ongoing political row over fuel costs.
HOUSE OF FRASER CHAIR TO QUIT AS FLOAT LOOMS
The chairman of House of Fraser, the department store chain
that is seeking to join London's flotation frenzy, plans to step
down if the company returns to the public markets.