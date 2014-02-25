Feb 25 The following are the top stories on the
The Telegraph
TESCO BRAND HAS 'BAGGAGE', ADMITS CHIEF EXECUTIVE PHILIP
CLARKE
()
The Tesco boss will on Tuesday unveil a refreshed
strategy for the UK and is expected to sacrifice the company's
industry-leading profit margin of 5.2 percent.
BRITAIN MUST BUILD 'SPECIAL RELATIONSHIP' WITH CHINA, SAYS
MICHAEL FALLON
()
Britain must forge an alliance with China that is as strong
as its "special relationship" with the U.S. or it could miss out
on the developing nation's huge consumer boom, according to the
minister for business and enterprise.
NORTH SEA OIL INDUSTRY NEEDS 'URGENT' GOVERNMENT HELP AS
EXPLORATION SLUMPS TO ALL-TIME LOW
()
North Sea oil exploration is at a "worrying" all-time low
and needs urgent government action such as tax breaks to
stimulate drilling, Sir Ian Wood has warned.
The Guardian
HSBC HANDS ALLOWANCES TO HUNDREDS OF BANKERS TO AVOID EU
BONUS CAP
()
A defiant HSBC is handing its Chief Executive
Stuart Gulliver allowances worth 32,000 pound a week - on top of
his 1.2 million pound salary - to get around the EU's cap on
bonuses, in a move that is expected to be replicated by the
other high street banks.
TESCO IN TALKS OVER STRUGGLING TURKISH BUSINESS
()
Tesco has confirmed it is in talks with several companies
over a possible restructuring of its struggling business in
Turkey. Last October, Tesco said its business in eastern Turkey
could be restructured, but it would not exit the country.
The Times
HUNDREDS OF SHOPS FACE AXE IN 3.4 BLN STG DIXONS MERGER
()
Landlords fear that hundreds of stores could close if Dixons
and Carphone Warehouse merge - a deal that would create a FTSE
100 company worth more than 3.4 billion pounds.
HEATHROW WORKERS LOSE JOBS AFTER AIRPORT'S LANDING FEES
DEFEAT
()
Heathrow revealed that it had begun a 22 million pound
restructuring that will involve reducing the 1,000-strong
workforce of its central organisation by a fifth.
Sky News
NAMES EMERGE FOR RBS JOB AS REVAMP LOOMS
()
Sir Sandie Crombie and Brendan Nelson, who sit on the
taxpayer-backed lender's board as non-executive
directors, are being discussed as possible successors to Sir
Philip Hampton.
BANK LEVY DAMAGING CITY, BBA WARNS OSBORNE
()
The UK government's bank levy undermines both its own desire
for a stable tax regime and the City's status as a leading
financial centre, the industry's main lobbying group has warned
George Osborne.