The Telegraph
FREE BANKING COULD END, SAYS RBS BOSS
()
The end of free banking for customers is probably only a
matter of time, with direct charges for current accounts almost
inevitable, according to Ross McEwan, the chief executive of the
Royal Bank of Scotland. McEwan, however, said that he
had no plans to begin phasing out free accounts at the moment.
OSBORNE ACCUSED OF DOUBLE TAXATION ON ENERGY BILLS
()
The British Chancellor has been accused of making tens of
millions of pounds in double taxation on energy bills - by
charging VAT on top of "green" taxes.
The Guardian
AIR PASSENGERS WILL GO TO SCOTLAND TO AVOID PAYING DUTY - BA
BOSS
()
The boss of British Airways has said he expects
hundreds of thousands of people to drive from England to
Scotland to avoid air passenger duty if Scotland becomes
independent.
UK-SPAIN POLICE SWOOP ON SHARES FRAUD LEADS TO 110 ARRESTS
()
Criminal gangs blamed for fake-share scams that robbed
British victims of millions of pounds in savings have been
rounded up in an international crackdown involving UK police.
The Independent
HALF A MILLION UK HOMES IN NEGATIVE EQUITY
()
Nearly half a million households in the UK are worth less
than the mortgages on them, the newspaper reported citing a BBC
report. The figures, released by the mortgage group HML, are
based on data from more than one million home loans.
'UKRAINIAN ASSETS OWNED OR USED BY OUSTED PRESIDENT VIKTOR
YANUKOVYCH HIDDEN BEHIND TRAIL OF FIRMS WITH LINKS TO UK'
()
Hundreds of millions of pounds of state assets believed to
have been owned or used by the ousted Ukrainian President Viktor
Yanukovych and his circle, including his now-notorious country
mansion, are alleged to have been funnelled through London front
companies.
Sky News
VIRGIN MONEY BACKS DOUBLING OF BANK BONUSES
()
Sir Richard Branson's banking arm Virgin Money
will this week become the latest of Britain's high street
lenders to say that it is supporting the payment of higher
bonuses under new European rules.
DEBT COLLECTION GIANT SLASHES BORROWING COSTS
()
Lowell Group, which is owned by private equity firm TDR
Capital, is to unveil a deal that will slash the
cost of its own borrowings.