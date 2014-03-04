March 4 The following are the top stories on the
The Telegraph
BP LOSES APPEAL OVER $9.2BN GULF OF MEXICO PAYOUTS
BP has lost its battle to clamp down on "absurd"
payouts to alleged victims of the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill,
after an appeals court said it must restart payments from its
$9.2 billion compensation fund.
MORTGAGE APPROVALS CLIMB TO SIX-YEAR HIGH
Mortgage approvals rose to their highest level in more than
six years in January, amid growing confidence in the housing
market and record low borrowing costs.
The Guardian
ROLLS-ROYCE FACES FRESH BRIBERY ALLEGATIONS IN INDIA
Rolls-Royce has been plunged into fresh crisis after
India became the latest country to launch a formal investigation
into allegations of bribery and corruption at the British
defence and engineering firm.
UKRAINE CRISIS SENDS RUSSIAN STOCK MARKET TUMBLING
The Moscow stock market suffered one of its biggest one-day
falls in recent years and the rouble tumbled sharply in a first
nervous reaction to the Kremlin's gambit in Crimea.
The Times
CRIMEA CRISIS SENDS GLOBAL INVESTORS FLEEING FOR SAFETY
Turmoil gripped world markets on Monday as investors reacted
to the armed stand-off between Russia and Ukraine in Crimea,
with the FTSE 100 suffering its worst day in two months as more
than 25 billion pounds was wiped off the value of its biggest
companies.
'MINDER' IAN TYLER STEPS IN TO KEEP WATCH ON G4S
The Cabinet Office will announce on Tuesday that Ian Tyler,
the former chief executive of Balfour Beatty, has been
appointed as a £500-a-day Crown Representative - or "minder" -
to G4S, the troubled outsourcer.
The Independent
BUSINESS LENDING FALLS AGAIN IN FRESH BLOW FOR BANK OF
ENGLAND
Bank of England Governor Mark Carney faced a fresh setback
on Monday as another drop in loans to businesses overshadowed
the latest figures from Threadneedle Street's flagship scheme to
kick-start credit.
SERCO BEEFS UP BOARD IN WAKE OF TAGGING SCANDAL
Scandal-hit Serco continues to strengthen its board
with the appointment of three heavyweight non-executives days
after it poached Rupert Soames from Aggreko as its new
chief executive.