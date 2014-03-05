March 5 The following are the top stories on the
The Telegraph
BARCLAYS: WE PAID BONUSES TO AVOID 'DEATH SPIRAL'
Barclays Bank's Chief Executive, Antony Jenkins,
says lower pay would have meant clients and employees would have
been less likely to use Barclays.
RUSSIA CANCELS UKRAINE'S GAS DISCOUNT AND DEMANDS $1.5 BLN
Russian energy giant Gazprom has increased the
price of gas supplies to Ukraine, sending a chilling reminder of
the power Russia holds over European energy markets.
The Guardian
BANKERS' BONUS CAP ARCHITECT SAYS EU MUST SUE UK GOVERNMENT
One of the architects of the EU's cap on bankers' bonuses
has called for the UK government to be sued for allowing banks
to sidestep the new rules as two more high street banks were
preparing to hand their bosses up to 1 million pounds in extra
pay to avoid the clampdown.
AVERAGE SMALL CENTRAL LONDON FLAT TO COST 36 MLN POUNDS BY
2050, INVESTOR PREDICTS
London Central Portfolio launches 100 million pounds fund to
buy one- and two-bed apartments in capital's most exclusive
districts.
The Times
RECORD LOW RATE HAS COST SAVERS 117 BLN POUNDS
Savers marked the fifth anniversary of record low interest
rates by accusing the Bank of England of costing them 117
billion pounds as part of the largest and most undemocratic
redistribution of wealth in generations.
LANDLORDS FACE SCRUTINY OVER SERVICE AND CHARGES
The Office of Fair Trading launched an investigation into
the residential property management industry to determine if
leaseholders were "getting a fair deal" and to assess how well
the market was working.
The Independent
GLENCORE XSTRATA SET TO STRIKE RUSSNEFT DEAL DESPITE WAR
FEAR
The world's biggest commodities and mining group Glencore
Xstrata on Tuesday looked set to strike a near $1
billion deal in Russia despite the threat of war in Ukraine.