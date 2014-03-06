March 6 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Telegraph
ROLLS-ROYCE INVESTIGATED IN US OVER BRIBERY CLAIMS
()
Rolls-Royce is being investigated by the U.S.
Department of Justice, following allegations that its executives
bribed officials in Indonesia, China and India in order to win
lucrative contracts.
The Guardian
BARCLAYS AND LLOYDS SIDESTEP EU RULES AND HAND BOSSES ALMOST
£1M IN SHARES
()
Bailed-out Lloyds Banking Group and Barclays
have handed their bosses almost 1 million pounds ($1.67
million) in shares to sidestep the new rules from Brussels which
are intended to clamp down on bankers' pay.
HIRINGS HIT 16-YEAR HIGH ON STRONG GROWTH DATA
()
British companies hired staff at the fastest rate in 16
years in February, as growth in orders and broader economic
recovery fuelled confidence.
The Times
GOVERNOR TO FACE MPS OVER BANK'S ROLE IN FOREX SCANDAL
()
Mark Carney has been called before MPs to respond to
allegations that the Bank of England turned a blind eye to
traders who were rigging the multi- trillion-dollar currency
markets.
BARCLAYS PUTS HUNDREDS OF BANKERS IN THE £1M CLUB
()
Barclays handed eight of its high-rolling
investment bankers pay and bonuses of more than £5 million each
last year in the latest sign that largesse in the financial
sector is alive and well.
The Independent
STANDARD CHARTERED TO SLASH PETER SANDS' BONUS AFTER PROFITS
DECLINE FOR THE FIRST IN A DECADE
()
Emerging markets bank Standard Chartered saw
profits drop for the first time in a decade last year and its
chief executive Peter Sands is taking a 21 per cent cut in his
annual bonus.
AO SUPPLIERS 'FURIOUS' AFTER WHITE GOODS FIRM RAISES
CONCERNS OVER DIXONS TERMS
()
Online white goods firm AO has written to suppliers
asking them to clarify whether Dixons get better terms
than they do, The Independent understands.