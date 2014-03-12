March 12 The following are the top stories on
The Telegraph
INTEREST RATES COULD RISE SIX-FOLD IN THREE YEARS
Interest rates will rise six-fold by 2017 as Britain's
economy becomes one of the fastest growing in the developed
world, the Bank of England governor said on Tuesday.
CO-OP OVERHAULS GOVERNANCE AFTER CHIEF QUITS
An overhaul of the Co-operative Group's
controversial governance is set to be put to the vote after a
dramatic 48-hours that culminated in the abrupt resignation of
Chief Executive Officer Euan Sutherland.
The Guardian
SPORTS DIRECT URGES SHAREHOLDERS TO APPROVE 65 MLN STG BONUS
FOR MIKE ASHLEY
Sports Direct has called a special shareholders'
meeting to approve a plan to pay its founder a share bonus worth
about 65 million pounds.
OECD PREDICTS UK RECOVERY WILL BE STRONGEST IN G7 OVER FIRST
HALF OF 2014
Britain's recovery will be the strongest among G7 economies
over the first half of 2014, according to the latest predictions
from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development
(OECD).
The Times
WATCHDOG CRACKS DOWN ON USED-CAR INSURANCE
Add-on insurance bought by more than a million car buyers
has been branded poor value by regulators, who unveiled a
crackdown on Tuesday on the new and used car salesmen who push
it.
The Independent
TESCO LOSES MARKET SHARE AS SHOPPERS GO BARGAIN HUNTING
Tesco's high-street dominance continues to be
eroded, with the latest data showing that the retailer's market
share has slipped to a 10-year low as shoppers desert it for
discounters Aldi and Lidl.
UK MANUFACTURING BEATS ESTIMATES AS IT NEARS THREE-YEAR HIGH
Britain's manufacturers reported their strongest annual
growth for nearly three years, official figures showed.