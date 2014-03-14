March 14 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Telegraph

CUT HIGHER TAX RATE FOR MIDDLE EARNERS, SAYS LORD LAWSON

Former Tory chancellor says the Coalition is wrong to drag more workers into the 40 percent tax band, and blames Liberal Democrats for blocking rate cuts which could help middle earners.

RBS RESTRUCTURING WILL 'HEAVILY DEPRESS' PROFITS, WARNS MOODY'S

Royal Bank of Scotland's massive restructuring plan will "heavily depress" profits and could leave the lender struggling to cope with unexpected costs, Moody's has warned. The credit ratings agency, which also expects RBS to suffer from lower capital levels than previously thought, cut the bank to "Baa1" from "A3" with a negative outlook, meaning it could slash the rating further.

The Guardian

MORRISONS TO CUT PRICES AFTER SECOND PROFIT WARNING IN THREE MONTHS

Supermarket chain Morrisons has issued its second profit warning in three months as it announced a programme of aggressive price cuts to take on Aldi and Lidl .

STOCK MARKET TRADERS BEING REPLACED BY COMPUTERS, ACCORDING TO SURVEY

European equity investors placed more orders via computers than through flesh-and-blood traders for the first time last year, as new market rules drive more money managers to go high-tech and low-cost.

The Times

Global tensions send Wall Street into a spin

Traders on Wall Street took fright last night after a day in which world stock markets were hit by rising concerns over Russia's stand-off with Ukraine, slower growth in China and the growing threat of deflation in the eurozone.

Sky News

LIBERTY GLOBAL AIMS TO BLOOM WITH £500M DAISY

The U.S.-based cable giant Liberty Global has been holding secret talks about a 500 million pound plus takeover of the London-listed IT supplier Daisy Group.

CITY INVESTORS COURT LAWYERS IN ESSAR FIGHT

Leading City investors have approached lawyers to assist their battle against a potential delisting of Essar Energy , stoking an increasingly fractious tussle over the future of the India-based oil refiner. (Reporting by Tasim Zahid in Bangalore)