The Telegraph
BG GROUP PUTS 1,100 UK JOBS AT RISK
Up to 1,100 jobs are at risk at BG Group's head
office in Reading, England after the energy company started a
redundancy programme. (link.reuters.com/vas77v)
LIDL CHAIRMAN IN SHOCK EXIT OVER STRATEGY DIFFERENCES
The chairman of budget food retailer Lidl has abruptly
resigned due to "unbridgeable" future strategy differences.(link.reuters.com/was77v)
The Guardian
BP DRAWN INTO ROW OVER RUSSIA'S ANNEXATION OF CRIMEA
BP has been sucked into the row over Russia's
annexation of Crimea with calls for the delisting from the
London Stock Exchange of Rosneft, the Moscow-based oil
company in which the British group has a 20 percent holding. (link.reuters.com/tas77v)
NEXT'S PROFITS SET TO OVERTAKE MARKS & SPENCER AFTER 12 PCT
ANNUAL RISE
The decline of Marks & Spencer was again brutally
underlined on Thursday when Next reported soaring
profits that are almost certain to have beaten its venerable
high street rival for the first time. (link.reuters.com/sas77v)
The Times
MULBERRY CHIEF EXECUTIVE QUITS IN WAKE OF PROFIT WARNING
Designs on pushing Mulberry Group upmarket have
received a setback with the resignation of its chief executive
only two years after he was appointed. (link.reuters.com/pas77v)
POOR CUSTOMER SERVICE HITS RYANAIR CREDIT RATING
Ryanair's reputation for abysmal customer service
has resulted in a maiden credit rating for the budget airline of
three notches above junk. (link.reuters.com/qas77v)
INTU TAPS MARKET TO RAISE MONEY FOR MALLS
Intu Properties has defended its decision to buy
three shopping centres from the Westfield Group for 868 million
pounds ($1.43 billion) and fund the purchase through a deeply
discounted 500 million pound rights issue. (link.reuters.com/ras77v)
The Independent
BLOW FOR SCOTTISH NATIONALISTS AS BAE SAYS SPLIT WOULD
DESTROY JOBS
The defence giant BAE Systems has finally warned
that Scottish independence could threaten thousands of jobs
north of the border, after months of refusing to comment on
September's vote. (link.reuters.com/kas77v)
FAMILY WINS RIGHT TO SUE RBS OVER THEIR LOST FIRM
A family have won a landmark case giving them the green
light to sue Royal Bank of Scotland Group for millions
over the alleged mis-selling of interest rate swaps that
ultimately left them with crippling borrowing costs on a 55
million pound loan. (link.reuters.com/mas77v)
TRADER FINED AND BANNED FOR TRYING TO RIG UK BOND MARKET
A top trader was fined nearly 700,000 pounds and banned for
life for manipulating the price of government bonds in an
attempt to profit from the taxpayer-backed money printing
programme known as QE. (link.reuters.com/nas77v)
($1 = 0.6057 British Pounds)
