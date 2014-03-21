The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Telegraph

BG GROUP PUTS 1,100 UK JOBS AT RISK

Up to 1,100 jobs are at risk at BG Group's head office in Reading, England after the energy company started a redundancy programme. (link.reuters.com/vas77v)

LIDL CHAIRMAN IN SHOCK EXIT OVER STRATEGY DIFFERENCES

The chairman of budget food retailer Lidl has abruptly resigned due to "unbridgeable" future strategy differences.(link.reuters.com/was77v)

The Guardian

BP DRAWN INTO ROW OVER RUSSIA'S ANNEXATION OF CRIMEA

BP has been sucked into the row over Russia's annexation of Crimea with calls for the delisting from the London Stock Exchange of Rosneft, the Moscow-based oil company in which the British group has a 20 percent holding. (link.reuters.com/tas77v)

NEXT'S PROFITS SET TO OVERTAKE MARKS & SPENCER AFTER 12 PCT ANNUAL RISE

The decline of Marks & Spencer was again brutally underlined on Thursday when Next reported soaring profits that are almost certain to have beaten its venerable high street rival for the first time. (link.reuters.com/sas77v)

The Times

MULBERRY CHIEF EXECUTIVE QUITS IN WAKE OF PROFIT WARNING

Designs on pushing Mulberry Group upmarket have received a setback with the resignation of its chief executive only two years after he was appointed. (link.reuters.com/pas77v)

POOR CUSTOMER SERVICE HITS RYANAIR CREDIT RATING

Ryanair's reputation for abysmal customer service has resulted in a maiden credit rating for the budget airline of three notches above junk. (link.reuters.com/qas77v)

INTU TAPS MARKET TO RAISE MONEY FOR MALLS

Intu Properties has defended its decision to buy three shopping centres from the Westfield Group for 868 million pounds ($1.43 billion) and fund the purchase through a deeply discounted 500 million pound rights issue. (link.reuters.com/ras77v)

The Independent

BLOW FOR SCOTTISH NATIONALISTS AS BAE SAYS SPLIT WOULD DESTROY JOBS

The defence giant BAE Systems has finally warned that Scottish independence could threaten thousands of jobs north of the border, after months of refusing to comment on September's vote. (link.reuters.com/kas77v)

FAMILY WINS RIGHT TO SUE RBS OVER THEIR LOST FIRM

A family have won a landmark case giving them the green light to sue Royal Bank of Scotland Group for millions over the alleged mis-selling of interest rate swaps that ultimately left them with crippling borrowing costs on a 55 million pound loan. (link.reuters.com/mas77v)

TRADER FINED AND BANNED FOR TRYING TO RIG UK BOND MARKET

A top trader was fined nearly 700,000 pounds and banned for life for manipulating the price of government bonds in an attempt to profit from the taxpayer-backed money printing programme known as QE. (link.reuters.com/nas77v)

($1 = 0.6057 British Pounds) (Compiled by Richa Naidu in Bangalore)