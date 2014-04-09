April 9 The following are the top stories on the
The Telegraph
SCOTTISH INDEPENDENCE WOULD ADD 9 PCT TO UK DEBT BURDEN,
SAYS NIESR
(link.reuters.com/xyx38v)
An independent Scotland would "not have the resources" to
pay its share of national debt and would leave the rest of the
UK shouldering an extra burden of 143 billion pounds, the
National Institute of Economic and Social Research (NIESR) has
said.
ABI BOSS SAYS HE KNEW OF INSURANCE REVIEW FOR MONTHS
(link.reuters.com/zyx38v)
The boss of the Association of British Insurers knew of the
City regulator's plans to review the insurance industry as far
back as December but said he did not expect the idea to be
"market sensitive." Otto Thoresen told the Treasury Select
Committee that he had been taken by surprise by the stock market
rout two weeks ago.
The Guardian
MIDCOUNTIES BOARD REJECTS LORD MYNERS' REFORMS FOR
CO-OPERATIVE GROUP
(link.reuters.com/baz38v)
The board of Britain's largest independent co-operative
society has voted not to support the reform proposals drawn up
by Lord Myners to shake up the scandal-hit Co-operative Group
of supermarkets, funeral homes and pharmacies.
ROLLS-ROYCE ENGINEER LOSES TRIBUNAL CASE ON 'WHISTLE-BLOWING
DISMISSAL'
(link.reuters.com/caz38v)
An employment tribunal has dismissed a claim from a senior
Rolls-Royce engineer saying he was sacked for blowing the
whistle on allegations of potentially serious problems with the
company's jet engines.
The Times
CLIFFORD CHANCE TO INVESTIGATE BRIEFING THAT CAUSED HAVOC
FOR INSURERS
(link.reuters.com/daz38v)
Clifford Chance will investigate the controversial
pre-briefing of a regulatory review into legacy products that
sent insurers' share prices into a tailspin 12 days ago.
DIAMOND RAIDS BARCLAYS TO POACH VITALO
(link.reuters.com/faz38v)
Bob Diamond has poached Barclays executive John
Vitalo to run Atlas Mara, the London-listed shell company that
he set up last year to buy banks in Africa.
Sky News
METRO BANK FOUNDER GOES DIGITAL WITH ATOM
(link.reuters.com/gaz38v)
The founder of Metro Bank is switching his
attention from high street to digital banking with secret plans
for the launch of a new national retail and business lender.
TESCO SIDELINES TOP MARKETER AS SHARE SLIDES
(link.reuters.com/haz38v)
Tesco Plc is poised to sideline its marketing head
in a fresh sign of the ongoing management turmoil at Britain's
biggest retailer. Philip Clarke, Tesco's chief executive, has
decided to appoint a new chief marketing officer in place of
Matt Atkinson, who has been in the role for just over a year.
