April 10 The following are the top stories on
the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Telegraph
TOP ECONOMISTS WARN GERMANY THAT EMU CRISIS AS DANGEROUS AS
EVER
The eurozone debt crisis is deepening and threatens to
re-erupt on a larger scale when the liquidity cycle turns, a
leading panel of economists warned in a clash of views with
German officials in Berlin.
NEXT CHIEF LORD WOLFSON DONATES £4M BONUS TO STAFF
Lord Wolfson, the chief executive of Next Plc, has
waived his £4m bonus for the second consecutive year and awarded
it to the clothing retailer's staff.
The Guardian
LORD MYNERS QUITS CO-OPERATIVE GROUP
Lord Paul Myners tendered his resignation in the face of
mounting opposition to his plan to reform the way the country's
biggest mutual Co-operative Group is run.
IMF WARNS EUROPE'S BANKING SYSTEM POSES THREAT TO GLOBAL
FINANCIAL STABILITY
The eurozone's creaking banking system poses a serious
threat to global financial stability, according to the
International Monetary Fund, which warned European leaders to
accelerate plans to support weak banks and create a banking
union.
The Times
ANNUITY SALES TAKE A HIT FROM OSBORNE'S PENSIONS REFORM
Just Retirement, a specialist annuity provider,
reported that the shock Budget measure "has had a material
effect on individually underwritten annuity volumes", and warned
that it would not meet the sales growth target of 7 per cent for
its full year that had been flagged in February.
BRUSSELS DIVIDEND DEAL GIVES RBS PUSH IN RIGHT DIRECTION
Royal Bank of Scotland inched closer to corporate
normality yesterday after agreeing a deal with Brussels that
paves the way for it to resume paying ordinary dividends and
gives it more breathing space to complete a key disposal.
Sky News
CAR INSURANCE 'DROPS TO A FOUR-YEAR LOW'
Car insurance premiums are at a four-year low after a record
19 percent drop in the cost last year, according to
Confused.com's car insurance price index.
IMF WARNS INVESTORS OVER 'ROCK-BOTTOM RATES'
Investors are becoming dangerously reliant on rock-bottom
interest rates, with many becoming so indebted they will face
serious problems when borrowing costs rise, the International
Monetary Fund (IMF) has warned.
(Compiled by Aashika Jain in Bangalore; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)