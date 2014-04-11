April 11 The following are the top stories on
the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Telegraph
BRITISH ECONOMY TOO RELIANT ON PEOPLE SPENDING MONEY, WARNS
IMF
(link.reuters.com/war48v)
Britain is still too reliant on consumer spending to drive
growth, and further action is needed to foster stronger exports
and investment to ensure the economy is "three engines powered",
according to the head of the International Monetary Fund.
CO-OP BANK FACES FRESH QUESTIONS AHEAD OF RESULTS
(link.reuters.com/xar48v)
The Co-op Bank will on Friday face fresh questions over its
future as it announces losses for last year of as much as 1.3
billion pounds.
The Guardian
TESCO ARE EYEING A SLICE OF THE LUCRATIVE TAKEAWAY TRADE IN
LONDON
(link.reuters.com/zar48v)
Tesco is understood to be working on a high-street
takeway-food chain that would compete with Pret à Manger, Eat
and Greggs. Analysts said the supermarket is putting the
finishing touches to a new format called "Tesco Express food to
go" that would be focused on the large London market.
WH SMITH TO MOVE INTO OPERATING FRANCHISE STORES FOR OTHER
RETAILERS
(link.reuters.com/ber48v)
WH Smith is moving into operating franchise stores
for other retailers, including Marks & Spencer, as the
books-to-paper clips retailer develops a growing portfolio of
brands.
The Times
BP GIVEN A BLOODY NOSE OVER ATTEMPT TO TREBLE CHIEF'S PAY
(link.reuters.com/tar48v)
Almost a third of BP's shareholders refused to back
"complacent" management at a stormy annual meeting during which
the leadership was accused of turning the oil giant into a
"laughing stock" because of spiralling payouts over the Gulf of
Mexico disaster.
TESCO CHIEF NOT GOOD ENOUGH, SAY EX-DIRECTORS
(link.reuters.com/var48v)
Former Tesco Plc directors are "dismayed and angry"
at the cull of senior talent at the retailer and fear that
Philip Clarke, the chief executive, is driving the business "in
the wrong direction".
Sky News
HOUSE PRICES TO SOAR AMID PROPERTY SHORTAGE
(link.reuters.com/fer48v)
Housing sales have reached their highest level in six years,
fuelling fears that many buyers will be priced out of the
market, according to the Royal Institution of Chartered
Surveyors (Rics).
FUND MANAGERS GAIN NEW VOICE WITH ABI MERGER
(link.reuters.com/xaq48v)
The investment affairs division of the Association of
British Insurers is to merge with the Investment Management
Association to create a focal point for asset managers.
(Compiled by Aashika Jain in Bangalore; Editing by Ken Wills)