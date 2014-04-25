BRIEF-Ant Financial comments on definitive agreement with Moneygram
The Telegraph
BARCLAYS IN ROW WITH TOP INVESTOR OVER ATTACK ON PAY
Barclays Plc has become embroiled in a row with one of its biggest investors after being criticised over the bank's decision to increase bonuses last year despite a fall in profits. (link.reuters.com/pyp78v)
ASTRAZENECA BOSS DEFLECTS TALK OF PFIZER BID
AstraZeneca Plc boss Pascal Soriot has poured cold water on the prospect of a deal between the British company and U.S. giant Pfizer Inc by making clear he is not interested in mega-mergers. (link.reuters.com/bap78v)
GHERKIN TOWER ENTERS RECEIVERSHIP
London's Gherkin tower has entered receivership and will likely be sold after the loan appreciated by 60 percent and the co-owners defaulted several times over the past five years. (link.reuters.com/qyp78v)
FORMER KPMG PARTNER SCOTT LONDON JAILED FOR 14 MONTHS FOR LEAKING INFORMATION
A former partner at KPMG has been jailed for 14 months after pleading guilty to leaking confidential information about the audit firm's clients. (link.reuters.com/syp78v)
CONFIDENT BRITISH RETAILERS EXPECT SALES TO CLIMB FURTHER
Optimism among British retailers has climbed to its highest level in more than three years, providing further evidence that the recovery is gathering pace.
Sales at retailers rose for a fifth consecutive month in April, a survey by the Confederation of Business Industry showed on Thursday. (link.reuters.com/zyn78v)
The Guardian
BBC SUSPENDS CBI MEMBERSHIP OVER ITS CAMPAIGN AGAINST SCOTTISH INDEPENDENCE
The BBC has joined the exodus from Britain's leading business lobby group, the CBI, after it registered to officially campaign against the Scottish independence referendum. (link.reuters.com/ryp78v)
STARBUCKS REPORTS FIRST EVER DROP IN UK SALES IN 2013
Starbucks Corp suffered its first ever drop in UK sales last year, a period in which the company became the subject of boycotts and public criticism over its tax affairs. (link.reuters.com/vep78v)
The Times
THREE BLN STG FEAR FOR CITY AS BRITAIN FACES DEFEAT ON EU SHARE TAX
An EU tax on financial transactions is set to move closer next week with Britain expected to suffer an embarrassing defeat in its legal attempt to block the move. (link.reuters.com/tup78v)
NOT SO BIG DATA FOR ROSSLYN IPO
Unease over lofty stock market valuations for start-up technology companies has forced Rosslyn Data Technologies to halve the value of its flotation.
