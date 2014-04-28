BRIEF-Forent Energy says termination of amalgamation with Perisson Petroleum
* Forent Energy Ltd says board of directors of forent has established an independent committee to investigate strategic alternatives for company
April 28 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Telegraph
BSKYB PLANS MAJOR OVERHAUL OF SET-TOP BOX TO MEET APPLE THREAT
BSkyB is preparing a major overhaul of its set-top box technology to address the threat to its subscription business from internet-based television services from American giants such as Amazon, Apple and Google . (link.reuters.com/syx78v)
MORRISONS 'HEADING FOR AN ICEBERG', SAYS FORMER DIRECTOR
A former director at Wm Morrisons who served under Ken Morrison has warned the grocery retailer is a "supertanker heading towards an iceberg" and called for management to step aside. (link.reuters.com/jyx78v)
ENERGY COMPANIES 'TO REAP 2 BLN STG WINDFALL' FROM GREEN LEVIES DEAL
Britain's biggest energy suppliers could pocket a 2 billion pound ($3.36 billion) windfall over the next three years after the government miscalculated a deal to cut green levies, new research claims. (link.reuters.com/mux78v)
The Guardian
GE FACES RIVAL BID FOR ALSTOM FROM SIEMENS
Siemens entered the battle for French engineering group Alstom on Sunday, after the French government encouraged a European counterbid following a $13 billion offer last week by the U.S. company General Electric. (link.reuters.com/tyx78v)
CBI SCOTLAND CHIEF ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT AMID INDEPENDENCE ROW
The director of CBI Scotland, Iain McMillan, has announced he is retiring after the independence referendum in the wake of the organisation's disastrous registration as a no campaigner. (link.reuters.com/vyx78v)
The Times
RBS MAKES ALLOWANCES ON ROSS MCEWAN'S PAY
Royal Bank of Scotland has guaranteed that the minimum pay of its new boss will be 50 percent higher than that of his predecessor, Stephen Hester, who left the taxpayer-backed bank last year after a series of bruising rows over his bonus arrangements. (link.reuters.com/kyx78v)
ROYAL MAIL IS UNDER MPS' MICROSCOPE
The cream of the City of London is to be hauled across town this week to the Palace of Westminster in an unprecedented three days of parliamentary inquiry into last autumn's privatisation of the Royal Mail Plc. (link.reuters.com/kux78v)
CLEARACCOUNT FACES INQUIRY FOR SEEKING PINS AND PASSWORDS
Britain's privacy watchdog is to investigate a short-term credit provider that requires potential customers to hand over their PIN and online banking passwords, after an investigation by The Times. (link.reuters.com/myx78v) ($1 = 0.5948 British Pounds) (Compiled by Richa Naidu in Bangalore; Editing by Sandra Maler)
VIENNA, March 17 Austria's supreme court has ruled against Amazon.com in a decade-old dispute over a national levy on sales of blank data storage products, ordering it to pay the fee aimed at supporting musicians and other artists.
FRANKFURT, March 17 Private equity firm KKR has struck a deal with six shareholders of GfK that clears the way to squeeze out the German market researcher's minority shareholders.