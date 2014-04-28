April 29 The following are the top stories on
the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Telegraph
BANKS TO BE TESTED ON PROPERTY MARKET CRASH
The Bank of England is to test Britain's major banks on
their ability to weather a housing market crash that could wipe
more than a third off home prices. (link.reuters.com/zaj88v)
CITY WATCHDOG SAYS WON'T WASTE RESOURCES ON ROYAL MAIL PROBE
Martin Wheatley, the boss of the Financial Conduct
Authority, has told Members of Parliament he saw no reason to
investigate the flotation of Royal Mail or the bankers
involved pouring water on claims that the historic privatisation
was mismanaged. (link.reuters.com/gah88v)
SERCO SET TO LAUNCH RESCUE RIGHTS ISSUE
Serco's shares are expected to fall heavily on
Tuesday after the embattled outsourcing firm warned that it is
looking at launching a rescue rights issue to bolster its
finances. (link.reuters.com/xaj88v)
ASSET SELL-DOWN LOOMS AS BG OUSTS CHIEF EXECUTIVE
A sell-down of BG Group's assets or even a break-up
bid have moved a step closer after the ousting of Chief
Executive Chris Finlayson just 16 months into the job. (link.reuters.com/jeh88v)
BP 'COMMITTED TO ROSNEFT' AS RUSSIAN ENERGY GIANT'S CHIEF
IGOR SECHIN IS PLACED ON U.S. SANCTIONS LIST
BP has said it remains "committed" to Rosneft
, after the U.S. placed sanctions on Igor Sechin, the
president of the Russian energy giant, in which BP has a 20
percent stake. (link.reuters.com/cej88v)
FITNESS FIRST FLEXES ITS MUSCLES IN SOUTHEAST ASIA
Recovering gym chain Fitness First is investing
$140 million to get Southeast Asia into shape and is eyeing a
further 50 clubs in the region. (link.reuters.com/tah88v)
The Guardian
BRITAIN FILES FIRST CRIMINAL CHARGES AGAINST U.S.-BASED
LIBOR TRADERS
Britain filed its first criminal charges against U.S.-based
Libor traders on Monday, as the UK arm of a complex global
investigation into alleged benchmark interest-rate rigging
stretches across the Atlantic. (link.reuters.com/dej88v)
PFIZER ASTRAZENECA TAKEOVER PROMPTS JOB WARNING FROM VINCE
CABLE
Battle lines are being drawn over what would be the biggest
foreign takeover of a British company after pharmaceutical
company AstraZeneca rejected a 60 billion pound ($100.85
billion) approach from U.S. rival Pfizer, prompting a
warning on jobs from UK Business Secretary Vince Cable but
receiving a warmer welcome from investors. (link.reuters.com/feh88v)
RBS PUT AT 'COMPETITIVE DISADVANTAGE' BY BONUS BLOCKING
PLANS
Standard Life, one of London's biggest fund managers,
has warned that the British government's decision to block Royal
Bank of Scotland's bonus plans would put the bank at a
competitive disadvantage. (link.reuters.com/heh88v)
HEATHROW CHIEF WARNS STRONG PROFITS WILL NOT BE SUSTAINED IN
YEAR AHEAD
Heathrow recorded strong profits and record passenger
satisfaction scores over a mild winter but warned it will feel
the squeeze in the year ahead. (link.reuters.com/fej88v)
The Times
BASKIN-ROBBINS SCOOPS UP CINEWORLD DEAL
Dunkin' Brands, the group that owns Baskin-Robbins
ice cream shops, has scored a victory over one of its biggest
rivals after securing a franchise deal to replace Ben & Jerry's
at 45 Cineworld cinemas across Britain. (link.reuters.com/kyg88v)
The Independent
UK ADVERTISING MARKET BUOYED BY MOBILE BOOM
A boom in smartphone and mobile advertising has spurred
growth in the UK advertising market as industry forecasters
reckon ad revenues should soar 5.5 percent this year and 6.5
percent next year to reach a record 20 billion pounds. (link.reuters.com/gej88v)
($1 = 0.5950 British Pounds)
(Compiled by Richa Naidu in Bangalore)