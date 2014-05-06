May 6 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Telegraph
PFIZER BOSS SAYS ASTRAZENECA TAKEOVER WILL CUT DRUG COSTS
Pfizer boss Ian Read has claimed that an AstraZeneca
takeover would reduce the cost of medical treatment, as
the U.S. pharmaceuticals giant battled to win political support
for the 63 billion pound deal. (link.reuters.com/tuv98v)
RAPID UK GROWTH ON COURSE TO CONTINUE
Britain's rapid growth rate will become "ingrained" and more
balanced, the European Commission said on Monday, as two
separate reports suggested the strong rate of expansion was
likely to continue. (link.reuters.com/suv98v)
The Guardian
PFIZER'S ASTRAZENECA BID UNDER SCRUTINY BY MPS AMID FEARS
OVER INDUSTRY FUTURE
The controversial takeover of AstraZeneca by U.S. drugs
group Pfizer is to be investigated by MPs, who are being urged
to take evidence from their chiefs amid fears the 63 billion
pound transaction could threaten the future health of the UK's
science base. (link.reuters.com/vuv98v)
UK ENERGY TOO CHEAP, SAYS STUDY
The government must urgently establish a strategic authority
to oversee the future growth of Britain's ageing energy
infrastructure, a study by academics at Newcastle University
argues on Tuesday. (link.reuters.com/xuv98v)
The Times
ROYAL MAIL A HOSTAGE TO FORTUNE ON CHIEF MOYA GREENE'S PAY
Royal Mail is on a collision course with its largest
shareholder over demands for a big pay rise for its chief
executive. (link.reuters.com/byv98v)
TESCO POUND ZONES TAKE FIGHT TO DISCOUNT STORES
Tesco is to open hundreds of "Pound Shop" zones within its
biggest supermarkets to take on the discount stores. (link.reuters.com/cyv98v)
Sky News
MILIBAND URGES CAUTION ON PFIZER TAKEOVER BID
Ed Miliband has written to the Prime Minister to demand a
full assessment of whether drugs company Pfizer's bid for
UK-based AstraZeneca would be good for Britain. (link.reuters.com/gyv98v)
ROYAL MAIL PLOTS BOND ISSUE AS ROW RAGES ON
Royal Mail is weighing a move into the bond markets to raise
hundreds of millions of pounds even as the row over the postal
operator's privatisation looks set to continue. (link.reuters.com/hyv98v)
(Compiled by Tasim Zahid in Bangalore)