May 9 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Telegraph

PUBLICIS AND OMNICOM CALL OFF $35BN MERGER

Omnicom's $35 billion merger with Publicis that would have created the world's largest advertising company has been called off, according to reports. (link.reuters.com/sur29v)

APPLE IN TALKS TO BUY DR DRE'S BEATS HEADPHONES FIRM FOR $3.2 BLN

Apple is in talks with headphone maker Beats Electronics over a $3.2 billion takeover that would rank as the iPhone giant's largest ever, according to reports. (link.reuters.com/tur29v)

The Guardian

LORD SAINSBURY CALLS FOR GOVERNMENT TO STOP PFIZER BUYING ASTRAZENECA

Former science minister Lord Sainsbury has launched a blistering attack on Pfizer's 63 billion pound takeover move on AstraZeneca, calling on the government to block its attempt to "dismember" a strategically important British company. (link.reuters.com/vur29v)

INDEPENDENT BOOKSELLERS BOLSTERED IN FIGHT AGAINST AMAZON

Independent booksellers are being sent reinforcements in the battle against Amazon with a website that will support the dwindling band of high street traders, backed by the world's largest publisher. (link.reuters.com/wur29v)

The Times

STANDARD CHARTERED LEFT BLOODIED BUT UNBOWED IN TOP PAY REVOLT

Investors staged this year's biggest rebellion yet against excessive boardroom rewards by casting a substantial vote against pay proposals at Standard Chartered on Thursday. (link.reuters.com/xur29v)

US PLAN TO CLOSE PFIZER TAX LOOPHOLE COULD SCUPPER BID FOR ASTRAZENECA

Leading Democrats in America are threatening legislation that could scupper Pfizer's 63 billion pound takeover of AstraZeneca by preventing the U.S. company from shifting its tax domicile to Britain. (link.reuters.com/byr29v)

Sky News

BARCLAYS: 20,000 JOB CUTS IN 'BREAK FROM PAST'

Barclays has confirmed around 20,000 job cuts under a new strategy that distances it from the 'casino banking' championed by former boss, Bob Diamond. (link.reuters.com/dyr29v)

SCOTSMAN OWNER CLOSES IN ON 140 MLN STG SHARE SALE

The regional newspaper publisher which owns The Scotsman and The Yorkshire Post is closing in on a financial restructuring that could involve raising as much as 140 million pound of new equity. (link.reuters.com/cyr29v) (Reporting by Tasim Zahid in Bangalore)