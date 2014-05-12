May 12 The following are the top stories on the
The Telegraph
FIRST BRITISH SHALE GAS 'TO FUEL HOMES NEXT YEAR'
Cuadrilla is preparing to submit planning applications by
the end of this month to frack at two sites in Lancashire next
year and start supplying fuel to British homes by late 2015. (link.reuters.com/vaz29v)
INVESTORS TELL ASTRA TO ENGAGE
Shareholders in AstraZeneca have told the company's
management they must engage with Pfizer if and when the
U.S. drugs giant returns with a higher offer. (link.reuters.com/waz29v)
The Guardian
MPS TO DEMAND PFIZER PROTECT BRITISH SCIENTISTS' JOBS FOR AT
LEAST A DECADE
MPs will this week demand that the U.S. drugs company Pfizer
guarantee British scientists' jobs for at least 10 years as its
boss Ian Read flies in to face parliamentary scrutiny over his
proposed 60 billion pound takeover of AstraZeneca. (link.reuters.com/xaz29v)
MIDCOUNTIES BACKS CALL FOR URGENT REFORMS IN THE
CO-OPERATIVE GROUP
Britain's largest independent Co-operative society, the
Midcounties, is to throw its weight behind the urgent reforms of
the Co-operative Group that Paul Myners has warned are
needed if the 150-year-old mutual organisation is to survive. (link.reuters.com/zaz29v)
The Times
HENDERSON SET TO CASH IN ON LAING WITH 1.5 BLN POUND
FLOTATION
One of the biggest names in British construction, John
Laing, is being prepared for a possible return to the stock
market through a flotation that could value the business at as
much as 1.5 billion pounds. (link.reuters.com/bez29v)
BAT SEEKS TO OFFSET SLOW GROWTH WITH A MEGA-DEAL
Britain's largest tobacco group, British American Tobacco
, has hired bankers to advise on multibillion-pound
acquisition opportunities in America, including possible deals
with Reynolds American and Lorillard. (link.reuters.com/gez29v)
The Independent
PFIZER BOSS IAN READ FLIES IN TO PUT ASTRAZENECA TAKEOVER
CASE TO MPS
The chief executive of U.S. pharmaceutical giant Pfizer will
arrive in the UK on Monday to persuade the government that its
60 billion pound plus hostile takeover of British rival
AstraZeneca should be allowed. (link.reuters.com/hez29v)
VULTURE FUNDS TIGHTEN THEIR GRIP TO RESCUE CO-OP BANK
The Co-op Bank has completed a 400 million pound cash call
in a move that will reduce the Co-operative Group's stake from
30 percent to just over 20 percent and result in the loss of one
of its directors from the board. (link.reuters.com/jez29v)
