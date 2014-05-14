May 14 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Telegraph

SHAREHOLDERS NOT MINISTERS HAVE FINAL SAY IN ASTRAZENECA DEAL - PFIZER BOSS

Pfizer boss Ian Read has laid down a challenge to the government by claiming talks with ministers over the AstraZeneca takeover bid do not amount to "negotiations" and that "shareholders will have the final say". (link.reuters.com/qyn39v)

CHINA'S PROPERTY SLUMP COULD DRAG DOWN ECONOMY

China's authorities are becoming increasingly nervous as the country's property market flirts with full-blown bust, threatening to set off a sharp economic slowdown and a worrying erosion of tax revenues. (link.reuters.com/ryn39v)

Sky News

ASTRAZENECA TAKEOVER: MPS QUESTION BOSSES

The British government has looked at taking steps to intervene in the Pfizer-AstraZeneca takeover, the Business Secretary has told MPs. Vince Cable said the government could step in to try to block the deal between the two drugs giants if the law was changed, which was something being considered. (link.reuters.com/tyn39v)

CITY BROKER RP MARTIN FACES FCA LIBOR FINE

RP Martin, an interdealer broker, has agreed a settlement with the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) for its role in the manipulation of crucial interbank borrowing rates. (link.reuters.com/syn39v)

The Guardian

PFIZER ADMITS TAKEOVER OF ASTRAZENECA WOULD LEAD TO CUTS IN UK JOBS AND R&D

U.S. drug firm Pfizer has admitted that its proposed 63 billion pound takeover of UK rival AstraZeneca would lead to job cuts and a big reduction in the combined companies' research and development spending. (link.reuters.com/vyn39v)

EASYJET BUSINESS TRAVEL TAKES OFF WITH SUCCESS OF SEAT BOOKING

EasyJet has flown a record 12 million business passengers, after its decision to introduce allocated seating on flights attracted older passengers and business travellers who once shunned the airline. (link.reuters.com/wyn39v)

The Times

PFIZER TAKEOVER COULD COST LIVES, WARNS ASTRA CHIEF

The boss of AstraZeneca has dramatically raised the stakes in the drugs company's battle for independence by suggesting that a 63 billion pound takeover by Pfizer would cost patients' lives by impeding medical research. (link.reuters.com/zyn39v)

CARNEY FACES THREAT TO CREDIBILITY OVER INTEREST RATE GUIDANCE

Mark Carney faces one of his toughest tests since taking over as governor of the Bank of England as he tries to reassert control over the markets after a second rebellion against his "forward guidance" interest rate policy in less than a year. (link.reuters.com/bap39v) (Compiled by Tasim Zahid in Bangalore)