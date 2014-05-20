May 20 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Telegraph

PRICES RISING FASTER THAN WAGES AGAIN, ONS TO WARN

Prices are rising faster than wages again, official figures could show on Tuesday, days after Mark Carney, the Bank of England governor, said that the cost of living crisis was over.

BANKING STANDARDS BODY TO BE SET UP

Sir Richard Lambert, who was asked to set up the Banking Standards Review Council (BSRC) by the chairmen of Britain's biggest banks, said the body would be a champion for better banking standards in the UK, even though it would not have powers to punish banks or individuals.

The Guardian

NEW RBS FINANCE DIRECTOR RECEIVES NEARLY 2 MLN STG IN SHARES ON FIRST DAY IN JOB

Royal Bank of Scotland has handed its new finance director, Ewen Stevenson, almost 2 million pounds in shares on his first day in the job at the bailed out bank.

CO-OP'S LONGEST-STANDING DIRECTOR RESIGNS AFTER REFORM VOTE

The Co-operative Group is facing further boardroom upheaval after the resignation of its longest-standing director, Ben Reid.

The Times

BORIS ATTACKS "UNTOLD MISERY" OF HEATHROW OPEN 24/7

A proposal to run Heathrow 24 hours a day would inflict "untold misery on more than a million" people, mayor of London Boris Johnson said.

SIX YEARS IN THE MAKING, NOW HBOS REPORT FACES FURTHER DELAY

The long-awaited report into the collapse of HBOS has been delayed again, with officials now resigned to publication not taking place before next year at the earliest, more than six years after the bank's costly demise.

Sky News

LET MARKET DECIDE BIDS' FATE, WOODFORD URGES

Politicians should leave the fate of corporate takeover bids to boards and shareholders, a leading City fund manager Neil Woodford said on Monday as he backed AstraZeneca's rejection of Pfizer's 69.3 billion pound offer.

DALLAS-BASED HEDGE FUND BUYS CO-OP BANK STAKE

A Dallas-based hedge fund boss has snapped up a stake in the struggling Co-operative Bank. Hayman Capital Management is understood to be one of a group of City and Wall Street investors which were assigned shares in the Co-op Bank as part of a 400 million pound fundraising.