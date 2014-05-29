May 29 The following are the top stories on the
The Telegraph
NATIONWIDE WARNS OF 'UNINTENDED CONSEQUENCES' OF CURBING
MORTGAGES
Nationwide, Britain's biggest building society,
has warned that efforts to curb mortgage lending in an attempt
to cool the London housing market could have "unintended
consequences" for the rest of the country.
PENSIONS REFORM LOOPHOLE MAY COST OSBORNE 24 BLN STG
Treasury officials have been warned that the government
could miss out on as much as £24billion because of the pensions
freedoms announced by the chancellor in his budget, sources have
said.
The Guardian
UNEMPLOYMENT RISING IN GERMANY AND FRANCE, FIGURES SHOW
Unemployment is rising in Europe's two largest economies,
with a shock jump in Germany and a new record high in France,
according to the latest figures.
BANK OF ENGLAND GOVERNOR: CAPITALISM DOOMED IF ETHICS VANISH
Capitalism is at risk of destroying itself unless bankers
realise they have an obligation to create a fairer society, the
Bank of England governor has warned.
The Times
ECB PREPARES STIMULUS PLANS AS DEFLATIONARY PRESSURE RISES
Mario Draghi, the ECB president, has dropped clear hints
that some form of stimulus would be launched after the governing
council meets on Thursday. Interest rate cuts, quantitative
easing and a variation of the UK's Funding for Lending scheme to
help small businesses to access credit are being considered.
MITCHELLS & BUTLERS PLUCKS RIVAL ORCHID FOR 250 MLN STG
Mitchells & Butlers has entered exclusive talks to
acquire the rival Orchid pub company for more than 250 million
pounds after outbidding the private equity firms Colony Capital
and Starwood Capital.
Sky News
BRITISH GAS CHIEFS POISED TO QUIT IN SHAKE-UP
The bosses of British Gas and its parent company are
close to stepping down as part of a management shake-up at
Britain's biggest energy supplier.
LLOYDS STEPS TOWARDS FEMALE EXECUTIVE TARGET
The state-backed Lloyds Banking Group has taken a
step toward meeting a self-imposed gender target for senior
managers with the appointment of another top female executive.
