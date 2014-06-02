June 2 The following are the top stories on the
The Telegraph
SEARCH FOR SHALE GAS HEADS EAST AS IGAS PLANS FRACKING IN
EAST MIDLANDS

Andrew Austin, IGas Energy Plc chief executive,
told the Telegraph it was preparing to submit planning
applications to drill and frack to test the flow of gas at two
new locations, one either side of the Pennines.
LDC ENTERS INTO EXCLUSIVE TALKS FOR MINI AUTODATA

The private equity arm of Lloyds Banking Group has
entered into exclusive talks to acquire car data firm Clifford
Thames in a deal that could value the business at up to 50
million pounds.
The Guardian
UK EMPLOYERS EXPECT TO HIRE '18 PCT MORE GRADUATES IN 2014'

Employers expect to hire 18 percent more graduates in 2014,
up from the modest improvement of 4.3 percent in 2013 - with the
finance sector planning to be the most aggressive recruiter as
it increases intake by 42 percent.
ENERGY UK: TIME TO RETHINK 'GREEN' POWER POLICIES IN
BRUSSELS

Energy UK will on Monday use electoral successes made by
Eurosceptics to call for a rethink on "green" power policies in
Brussels. The lobby group headed by former Conservative MP
Angela Knight says it is time to move away from "an emotion
driven and expensive agenda."
The Times
SHIRE SECURES $5 BLN FUNDING FOR US BID

Shire has lined up a $5 billion credit facility from
banks led by Citigroup to finance a takeover offer for NPS
Pharmaceuticals, an American developer of a new drug
for sufferers of a debilitating bowel condition.
BAE SAYS SCOTTISH INDEPENDENCE WILL "DAMAGE STABILITY"

The boss of Britain's biggest defence group BAE Systems Plc
has become the latest business figure to speak out
against Scottish independence after declaring that a "yes" vote
would damage the "certainty and stability" necessary for
investment.
Sky News
WORKPLACE PENSIONS SHAKE-UP 'COULD BOOST FUNDS'

Radical changes to workplace pensions are set to be unveiled
in the Queen's Speech this week, with supporters claiming the
shake-up could boost retirement incomes by thousands of pounds.
GOVT ACCUSED OF 'HYPING UP' FRACKING HOPES

Shadow energy and climate change secretary Caroline Flint
told Sky's Murnaghan programme gas was an "important part of our
energy mix" but "more stringent benchmark testing" a year before
drilling starts was needed.
