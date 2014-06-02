June 2 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Telegraph

SEARCH FOR SHALE GAS HEADS EAST AS IGAS PLANS FRACKING IN EAST MIDLANDS

(link.reuters.com/gam79v)

Andrew Austin, IGas Energy Plc chief executive, told the Telegraph it was preparing to submit planning applications to drill and frack to test the flow of gas at two new locations, one either side of the Pennines.

LDC ENTERS INTO EXCLUSIVE TALKS FOR MINI AUTODATA

(link.reuters.com/jam79v)

The private equity arm of Lloyds Banking Group has entered into exclusive talks to acquire car data firm Clifford Thames in a deal that could value the business at up to 50 million pounds.

The Guardian

UK EMPLOYERS EXPECT TO HIRE '18 PCT MORE GRADUATES IN 2014'

(link.reuters.com/kam79v)

Employers expect to hire 18 percent more graduates in 2014, up from the modest improvement of 4.3 percent in 2013 - with the finance sector planning to be the most aggressive recruiter as it increases intake by 42 percent.

ENERGY UK: TIME TO RETHINK 'GREEN' POWER POLICIES IN BRUSSELS

(link.reuters.com/mam79v)

Energy UK will on Monday use electoral successes made by Eurosceptics to call for a rethink on "green" power policies in Brussels. The lobby group headed by former Conservative MP Angela Knight says it is time to move away from "an emotion driven and expensive agenda."

The Times

SHIRE SECURES $5 BLN FUNDING FOR US BID

(link.reuters.com/kuk79v)

Shire has lined up a $5 billion credit facility from banks led by Citigroup to finance a takeover offer for NPS Pharmaceuticals, an American developer of a new drug for sufferers of a debilitating bowel condition.

BAE SAYS SCOTTISH INDEPENDENCE WILL "DAMAGE STABILITY"

(link.reuters.com/bam79v)

The boss of Britain's biggest defence group BAE Systems Plc has become the latest business figure to speak out against Scottish independence after declaring that a "yes" vote would damage the "certainty and stability" necessary for investment.

Sky News

WORKPLACE PENSIONS SHAKE-UP 'COULD BOOST FUNDS'

(link.reuters.com/dam79v)

Radical changes to workplace pensions are set to be unveiled in the Queen's Speech this week, with supporters claiming the shake-up could boost retirement incomes by thousands of pounds.

GOVT ACCUSED OF 'HYPING UP' FRACKING HOPES

(link.reuters.com/fam79v)

Shadow energy and climate change secretary Caroline Flint told Sky's Murnaghan programme gas was an "important part of our energy mix" but "more stringent benchmark testing" a year before drilling starts was needed. (Compiled by Aashika Jain in Bangalore; Editing by Eric Walsh)