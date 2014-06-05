June 5 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Telegraph

MONITISE APPOINTS JOINT CHIEF EXECUTIVE TO DELIVER AMBITIOUS EXPANSION PLAN

Monitise, the AIM-listed payments technology company, has taken the unusual step of appointing a co-chief executive as it attempts to deliver on ambitious expansion targets. (link.reuters.com/jug89v)

The Guardian

MANAGEMENT CHANGES AT AILING MORRISONS COULD SEE 2,000 JOBS AXED

Morrisons is set to reveal a management restructuring in its stores within weeks that could lead to as many as 2,000 job losses. The move, resulting from trials of three possible slimmed-down management structures in around seven of its new stores, is likely to affect managers overseeing product categories such as fresh food or non-food across the chain's 500 stores, according to industry insiders. (link.reuters.com/bug89v)

DESMOND TUTU TELLS G4S TO STOP SUPPLYING TO ISRAEL PRISONS

South African retired archbishop and Nobel peace laureate Desmond Tutu will lead protesters on Thursday campaigning against British security firm G4S's role in maintaining prisons and detention centres in the West Bank and Israel. (link.reuters.com/qug89v)

TESCO SUFFERS WORST SALES FOR DECADES

The pressure has increased on Tesco Chief Executive Philip Clarke after he revealed the supermarket's worst sales performance in decades, despite spending over 1 billion pounds ($1.68 billion) on store revamps and price cuts in a fightback against discounters such as Aldi and Lidl. (link.reuters.com/hug89v)

The Times

PENNON DISAPPOINTS ON FUTURE OF DIVIDENDS

Investors punished Pennon yesterday after the FTSE-250 group gave little clarity on what its dividends will look like over the next five years and how strong the recovery will be in its waste business, Viridor. (link.reuters.com/kug89v)

LET'S KEEP BRITAIN MOTORING, SAY BUSINESS CHIEFS

Business called on the government to make good on its promise to make Britain the best place to start, build and run a company after the Queen set out the parliamentary agenda for the last time before the general election. (link.reuters.com/mug89v)

The Independent

BANKS MAY HAVE COST PPI VICTIMS AN EXTRA 1 BLN STG IN PENALTIES

Major banks and credit card companies may have cost victims of the payment protection insurance scandal an extra 1 billion pounds by refusing to refund charges and penalties triggered by the premiums paid for the mis-sold policies, according to a BBC investigation. (link.reuters.com/nug89v)

HOW PRIVATE FIRMS MAKE QUICK KILLING FROM PFI

Private contractors have pocketed hundreds of millions of pounds of profits in the past four years by exploiting deals that were controversially awarded to them by the last Labour government. (link.reuters.com/pug89v) ($1 = 0.5969 British pounds) (Compiled by Richa Naidu in Bangalore)