The Times
FLIGHTS FACE CHAOS AS RUSSIA RETALIATES AGAINST SANCTIONS
Russia threatened to close its airspace to European
passenger airlines yesterday in response to tougher sanctions
intended to punish it for its recent actions in Ukraine.
EU REJECTS GOOGLE'S LATEST OFFER IN COMPETITION ROW
Google Inc's latest attempt to settle a European
investigation into alleged anti-competitive behaviour has
failed, reopening the possibility that the Internet search
company could face huge fines. The company has been ordered to
make more concessions in order to reach a deal with regulators.
The Guardian
DUCHESS OF CAMBRIDGE AND PRINCE WILLIAM EXPECTING SECOND
CHILD
Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge are expecting
their second child, the royal family said on Monday. The
announcement was made from Clarence House on Twitter.
PRIMARK TO LAUNCH 200 MLN STG BID TO CRACK U.S. CLOTHING
MARKET
Fashion retailer Primark is to plough 200 million stg
($321.82 million) into a bid to crack the notoriously difficult
U.S. market as it looks to succeed where some of Britain's
biggest high street names including Tesco, Marks & Spencer and
The Telegraph
SCOTTISH INDEPENDENCE: THE QUEEN IS URGED TO INTERVENE
David Cameron is under growing pressure to ask the queen to
speak out in support of the union as another opinion poll
confirms a surge in support for Scottish independence. Senior
MPs have suggested an intervention from Her Majesty could "make
all the difference" as a TNS poll shows the Yes and No campaigns
BRITAIN FACES STORM AS GIANT GLOBAL INVESTORS AWAKEN TO
BREAK-UP DANGERS
Japan's biggest bank, Nomura Holdings Inc, has
advised clients to slash financial exposure to the United
Kingdom and brace for a possible collapse of the pound after
polls showed the independence campaign running neck and neck,
warning that the separation of England and Scotland after more
Sky News
EX-RBS EXEC TO RUN MORTGAGE GROUP KENSINGTON
A former head of one of Britain's emerging "challenger
banks" is to take the helm of Kensington, the sub-prime mortgage
lender, when it finalises a takeover by two Wall Street buyout
firms. Ian Henderson, the former chief executive officer of
Shawbrook, is to be installed in the same role at Kensington
following its takeover by divisions of Blackstone and TPG.
PM INVOKES WW2 IN SCOTTISH 'NO' PLEA
Prime Minister David Cameron said at a Downing Street
reception for some of Britain's top executives that the United
Kingdom won World War II through a united front and it was
The Independent
AMAZON FIRE PHONE LAUNCHES IN THE UK: WOULD-BE IPHONE
COMPETITOR BEATS APPLE TO THE PUNCH
Retailer Amazon.com Inc has launched its first
ever smartphone in the United Kingdom, more than a month after
the device was released in the United States. The Fire Phone
will be available for free on a monthly 33 stg contract from O2
and will save customers 79 stg on the cost for a year of Amazon
LUTON AIRPORT TO REOPEN AFTER 'SUSPICIOUS ITEM' FOUND IN
SECURITY AREA DESTROYED BY POLICE IN CONTROLLED EXPLOSION
London Luton's airport is to reopen after passengers were
evacuated from the premises and all incoming flights suspended
when a suspicious item was found in the security search area.
