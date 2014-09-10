Sept 10 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FAIRFIELD CONSIDERS OPTIONS FOR A FRESH SHOT AT LONDON

Fairfield, owned by a consortium of private investors led by Warburg Pincus, is being advised by Rothschild on alternative routes to the public market. Perhaps via another shot at a London flotation or, more likely, a reverse takeover of any one of a number of quoted oil producers with UK assets and a yawning disparity between their values and market capitalisations. (thetim.es/ZgbvHI)

BSKYB BID MAY STILL BE ON CARDS, SAYS 21ST CENTURY FOX PRESIDENT

Chase Carey, the president of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc , has hinted that a renewed bid to take full control of BSkyB remains on the cards, but said there are no plans to make a major acquisition in the near future. (bit.ly/1ttJ9mb)

UK SENDS MACHINE GUNS TO HELP IRAQI FORCES FIGHT ISLAMIC STATE

The UK is sending a consignment of heavy machine guns and ammunition to Iraq's government to assist with its battle against militants from Islamic State (ISIS). (bit.ly/1AvQqnO)

MARK CARNEY WARNS TUC THAT PAY RISES MAY COME AFTER MORTGAGE HIKE

Bank of England governor Mark Carney has warned trade union members they face paying higher mortgage rates before many of them receive rises in real wages. (bit.ly/1ttzhZw)

SCOTTISH SPLIT WOULD HIT UK GROWTH, WARNS TOP INVESTMENT GROUP

Britain's economic growth will be almost 1 percentage point lower next year if Scotland votes for independence, a leading investment group, Axa Investment Managers, said. (bit.ly/1AweHKH)

KEEP THE QUEEN OUT OF THE SCOTTISH REFERENDUM CAMPAIGN, BUCKINGHAM PALACE SAYS

The Palace intervened to protect the Queen's neutrality after Alex Salmond, the Scottish First Minister, risked controversy by suggesting that the Queen would be proud to reign over an independent Scotland. (bit.ly/Zg7L8X)

B&Q BOSS WARNS OVER PRICES IF SCOTS VOTE YES

The boss of Britain's biggest DIY retail group, B&Q, has warned that Scottish consumers could face higher prices than their counterparts south of the border if voters back independence in next week's referendum. (bit.ly/YsU4Ue)

SAN MIGUEL WADDLES INTO £2BN PENGUIN BID WAR

The Filipino conglomerate San Miguel Corp is poised to wade into the 2 billion stg ($3.23 billion) auction of United Biscuits UK Ltd (IPO-UNI.L), owner of some of Britain's biggest food brands. (bit.ly/YuTRje)

WONGA HIRES LATVIAN SPECIALIST TO RUN SCANDAL-HIT UK BUSINESS

Controversial payday loans company Wonga hired Tara Kneafsey, a former management consultant who has been with RSA Insurance Group PLC for eight years, as its UK consumer loans managing director. (ind.pn/1ttyE20)

SCOTTISH INDEPENDENCE: BRITAIN FACES CONSTITUTIONAL CRISIS AT NEXT ELECTION

SCOTTISH INDEPENDENCE: BRITAIN FACES CONSTITUTIONAL CRISIS AT NEXT ELECTION

Ministers are under pressure to explain how they would respond if Scots vote for independence, as it emerged that Labour is on course to win the general election only because of its strong support in Scotland. The latest "poll of polls" for The Independent suggests that Ed Miliband will win an overall majority of 32 next May. (ind.pn/1qK4c3Q)