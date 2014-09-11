Sept 12 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

NORTH KOREA COMES OUT FOR SCOTLAND'S SALMOND

The Yes campaign in Scotland received an unlikely ally yesterday when it emerged that North Korea was quietly backing the independence movement. The country often described as the hermit kingdom is allegedly keen to increase trade with an independent Scotland, according to officials of the Pyongyang regime. (thetim.es/Ziqcty)

NEW RUSSIA SANCTIONS SET TO HIT BP AND EXXONMOBIL

BP and ExxonMobil could be caught up in the escalating trade war between Russia and the West today when a fresh round of economic sanctions are announced. (thetim.es/1pUeZ7S)

The Guardian

'POISON PILL' PRIVATISATION CONTRACTS COULD COST 300 MLN STG-400 MLN STG TO CANCEL

Taxpayers will face a 300 million stg ($487.56 million) to 400 million stg penalty if controversial probation privatisation contracts are cancelled after next May's general election under an "unprecedented" clause that guarantees bidders their expected profits over the 10-year life of the contract. (bit.ly/1sv6SUP)

INDEPENDENT SCOTLAND 'FACES DOUBLING OF BBC LICENCE FEE

The BBC is under political pressure to reveal details of a highly charged internal study which found that viewers in an independent Scotland would have to pay almost double their current licence fee if they wanted to continue watching and listening to the same BBC shows. (bit.ly/YBmtHH)

The Telegraph

JUDGE THOKOZILE MASIPA RIPS APART PROSECUTION CASE AGAINST OSCAR PISTORIUS FOR MURDER OF REEVA STEENKAMP

Judge Thokozile Masipa, who tried the Oscar Pistorius case without a jury, said prosecutors had failed to prove beyond reasonable doubt that Pistorius intended to kill his girlfriend at his Pretoria home on Valentine's Day last year. (bit.ly/1tO5xu8)

SCOTLAND'S ALEX SALMOND GOES TO WAR WITH BBC OVER RBS 'LEAK'

An irate Alex Salmond today declared war on the BBC after the Corporation disclosed Royal Bank of Scotland Group's decision to move its headquarters to England if there is a Yes vote. (bit.ly/X3ePEr)

Sky News

NEW POLL GIVES 'NO' SMALL LEAD IN SCOTLAND VOTE

The Better Together campaign in Scotland is retaining a marginal lead, according to a new poll that puts No on 52 percent and Yes on 48 percent. The YouGov poll of 1,300 people on the issue of Scottish independence for The Sun and The Times was taken over Tuesday to Thursday. (bit.ly/1tDOlnz)

AMAZON TO CREATE THOUSANDS OF JOBS IN LONDON

Amazon has announced plans to open a new London office with the potential for more than 3,000 extra jobs. The online retailer, which already employs 1,700 people in its existing UK offices, said its main corporate office would switch to a building in Shoreditch in 2017. (bit.ly/WZhlLT)

The Independent

SCOTTISH INDEPENDENCE: PRICES WILL RISE WITH YES VOTE, JOHN LEWIS BOSS WARNS

Prices in Scottish branches of John Lewis, Waitrose and Next are likely to be higher than in the rest of the UK if the country votes to become independent next week. (ind.pn/1pUs29f)

SPORTS DIRECT TO BE SUED BY ZERO-HOUR WORKERS AFTER THEY MISS OUT ON A £160M BONUS

Workers at the Sports Direct chain of stores who were left out of a 160 million stg bonus scheme because they are on zero-hour contracts are preparing to take legal action. (ind.pn/1paomAl) ($1 = 0.6153 British Pounds) (Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bangalore; Editing by Diane Craft)