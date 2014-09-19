Sept 19 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times EUROZONE STIMULUS FALLS FLAT AS BANKS SHUN CHEAP LOANS A plan to breathe life into the moribund eurozone economy has got off to a disappointing start with commercial banks shunning a new type of cheap finance on offer for the first time from the European Central Bank. (thetim.es/1mjG0GL)

MONITISE DENIES SHARE SALE DECEIT The deputy chief executive of Monitise, the mobile payments technology company, cashed in more than 6 million pounds ($9.85 million) worth of stock only three days before a heavyweight backer cut ties with it and sent its shares into freefall. (thetim.es/1wJKMRz)

The Guardian

UK EXPORTS FALL AMID CRISES IN EUROZONE AND UKRAINE Orders for Britain's factories dried up as the slowdown in the eurozone and tension between Russia and the Ukraine led to a harsher climate for exporters. The monthly snapshot from the Confederation of British Industry found that firms were reporting a big drop in demand from overseas - falling to its lowest level since the start of 2013. (bit.ly/1wsLWOk)

The Telegraph HINKLEY POINT NUCLEAR PLANT 'TO GET EU STATE AID APPROVAL' Plans to build Britain's first new nuclear plant in a generation at Hinkley Point in Somerset are likely to gain EU state aid approval within weeks, according to reports. The European Commission has been examining the proposed 16 billion pounds ($26.27 billion) project since December amid concerns the UK has offered developer EDF Energy excessively generous subsidies. (bit.ly/XqszJu) IRELAND LEAVES EUROZONE BEHIND AS EXPORTS BOOM Ireland's economy is growing at an explosive pace not seen since the glory days of the Celtic Tiger, setting off a scramble for Dublin property. Finance minister Michael Noonan said GDP surged 7.7 percent in the year to June as rising exports to the United States, Britain and China transform the former crisis-state into the eurozone's star economy, reaching "escape velocity" as the rest of the currency bloc languishes in a slump. (bit.ly/1qP7wNO)

Sky News PHONES 4U RESCUE DEAL HOPES DASHED Administrators PricewaterhouseCoopers said it was in discussions with three parties over the potential sale of assets following the Phones 4u's collapse on Sunday. However, it said a proposed debt-for-equity swap in which bondholders would wipe out an estimated 760 million pounds ($1.25 billion) of debt to reopen contract talks with network operators EE and Vodafone Group Plc was not an option. (bit.ly/YWaRPD)

The Independent SCOTTISH INDEPENDENCE: CITY TRADERS AND BANK FACE LONG NIGHT ON ALERT

Bankers, traders and the technocrats at the Bank of England and the Treasury are gearing up for the busiest day since the heights of the global financial crisis as the market awaits the Scottish referendum result in the early hours of tomorrow. With the result expected at any time between 4 a.m. and 8 a.m., City staff are being drafted in for extra long shifts to allow clients to trade in 24-hour markets like the pound. (ind.pn/ZrFBI4)

SCOTTISH INDEPENDENCE: LATE SURGE AT THE BOOKIES AS PUNTERS CATCH REFERENDUM FEVER

As voters head to the polls, it seems thousands of punters have already headed to the bookies as a huge increase in bets have been placed on the outcome in the past few days. Ladbrokes revealed it took a record 250,000 pounds ($410,425) worth of bets across the country on Monday, while Paddy Power said it was the largest non-sporting market ever for the company, taking over six figures yesterday. (ind.pn/1tnYbMG)

