The Times

** British Prime Minister David Cameron suffered a double hammer blow last night as he lost a second MP to Ukip and a minister to a sex scandal on the eve of the Conservative party conference. In a move that pitched the prime minister's European policy into turmoil, Mark Reckless defected to Nigel Farage's party and immediately called a by-election, accusing Cameron of "letting the country down". (thetim.es/1qLfMse)

** General Lord Richards, former head of the UK military warned this weekend that ISIS, also known as Islamic State, will never be defeated by air attacks alone and western governments are wrong to rule out deploying their own ground troops. (thetim.es/1yvWHo7)

The Guardian

** Air strikes continued to target Islamic State positions near the Kurdish town of Kobani and hubs across north-east Syria on Sunday, as the terror group moved towards a new alliance with Syria's largest al-Qaida group that could help offset the threat from the air. (bit.ly/1DOd9js)

** Hong Kong police fired teargas grenades and launched baton charges as tens of thousands of protesters flooded the streets around the government complex in Admiralty - a bustling commercial area in downtown Hong Kong - leading authorities to divert bus routes and shut down a subway station late on Sunday. (bit.ly/1vozGh5)

The Telegraph

** The investigation into a 250 million pound black hole in Tesco's profits is centring on the culture of the retailer, with concerns that managers may have been pressurised into using improper practices. A source said there were fears there had been a "corruption of virtues" among staff and that the key to the investigation was establishing "what led people to do these things" and "why people didn't say things earlier." (bit.ly/1vo0UV9)

** Crossrail, the high-speed train service that will stretch across central London, is already adding value to homes along its route, even though it is not due to open for business for four years. Europe's largest infrastructure project has driven house prices up by 96 pct over the past decade, according to a study by the online estate agent eMoov, which also estimated that the average price of property near the route would rise another 36 pct by 2020. (bit.ly/1pkS9Hq)

Sky News

** A monster truck crashed into a crowd in the Netherlands, killing two adults and a child and wounding a dozen more. The vehicle had been attempting a stunt during a car show in the eastern city of Haaksbergen. (bit.ly/1vozT3U)

** Defence Secretary Michael Fallon has rejected claims Britain's role in the fight against Islamic State is a "token" gesture, as he confirmed RAF Tornados are now flying daily over northern Iraq. He told Sky's Murnaghan programme the United States welcomes the contribution of six aircraft to the mission. (bit.ly/1rt0MD7)

The Independent

** Belgrade was placed under lockdown on Saturday night as Serbia's first Gay Pride march in four years took place under the watchful eye of tanks and special forces. (ind.pn/1pl6zHr)

** Mark Reckless, the ex-Conservative MP that defected to Ukip on Saturday, looked to have cancelled a planned walkabout to celebrate his move with leader Nigel Farage after a negative reaction in his Rochester constituency. (ind.pn/YzALrj) (Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Eric Walsh)