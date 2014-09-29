The following are the top stories on the business pages of
The Times
** Benefits will be frozen for two years should the
Conservatives win the May general election, George Osborne
announced today. The chancellor said that the move will save 3
billion pounds and make a "serious contribution to reducing the
deficit". (thetim.es/1uXnZNP)
** Fee rises at leading independent schools will continue to
outpace inflation for years to come to fund improvements aimed
at attracting overseas pupils, headmasters said yesterday. Top
private schools will continue to push up fees but also put more
money aside to fund means-tested places for children from
lower-income families, they said. (thetim.es/1xuZDjo)
The Guardian
** Fresh waves of pro-democracy protesters have swept into
the heart of Hong Kong, as a leader of the civil disobedience
movement urged them to keep the momentum going until Wednesday's
national holiday. Crowds blocked one of the city's main roads on
Monday from the financial area of Central to the bar district of
Wanchai in what appeared to be the largest demonstration yet. (bit.ly/1pmPg8Z)
** Hundreds of young women and girls are leaving their homes
in western countries to join Islamic fighters in the Middle
East, causing increasing concern among counter-terrorism
investigators. Girls as young as 14 or 15 are travelling mainly
to Syria to marry jihadis, bear their children and join
communities of fighters, with a small number taking up arms.
Many are recruited via social media. (bit.ly/1uWZvo3)
The Telegraph
** Islamist terrorists have released a third video of John
Cantlie, a British journalist held prisoner for two years, in
which he delivers a scripted propaganda attack against Barack
Obama's strategy in Iraq and Syria. Cantlie, wearing an orange
Guantanamo-style jumpsuit, delivers the words directly to the
camera using a sing-song tone as if to undermine the message. (bit.ly/1BxpkgR)
** Children as young as 11 are becoming victims of an
alarming rise in so-called revenge pornography, new figures have
revealed. The sinister practice, in which highly personal and
sometimes explicit images are posted on the Internet, often by
disgruntled ex-lovers, has become increasingly widespread in
recent years. (bit.ly/1vqq717)
Sky News
** The UK Foreign Office said it was "concerned" by the
heavy response in its former colony Hong Kong, but China has
warned the international community not to "interfere." Chinese
Foreign Ministry spokesman Hua Chunying said: "Hong Kong is
China's Hong Kong. Hong Kong is purely our internal affair." (bit.ly/1orLM4W)
** There is "immense fear among everybody" in Baghdad with
some too frightened to leave their homes due to the threat from
Islamic State, according to a vicar in the city. Canon Andrew
White spoke to Sky News as IS militants were reportedly only a
mile away from the capital amid clashes with Iraqi soldiers. (bit.ly/YDXkLP)
The Independent
** The world's wildlife population is less than half the
size it was just four decades ago, with unsustainable human
consumption and damage from climate change destroying valuable
habitats at a faster rate than previously thought, a new report
has warned. (ind.pn/1xuY5py)
** Police were called to investigate an EU flag flying in a
Northern Irish town, after a resident reportedly mistook the
well-known emblem for an "Arabic flag." The flag was flying in
celebration of the Ryder Cup outside a house in Holywood - the
hometown of golfer Rory McIlrory who went on to help Europe win
the trophy. (ind.pn/YI7hYl)
